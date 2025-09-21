I’m Happy to Babysit My Grandkids, but They Have to Follow My 3 Non-Negotiable Rules

Dear Bright Side,

I have two grandkids whom I adore, but I’m not as fit and active as I used to be. I’m 65 and retired, so I don’t have the endless amounts of energy that I used to have anymore. And because of that, it’s getting harder for me to keep up with them.

But I have been trying my best to babysit them whenever I got a chance because I do love spending time with them. Recently, though, that has changed. My son and DIL asked me if I would be willing to babysit them more often because the sitter they had pulled out.

I took a good while to think about it and told them I would agree on one condition: they had to respect the three rules I would be implementing. My son asked what the rules were and I told him.