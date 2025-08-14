I Refuse to Babysit My Grandkids—I’m a Grandma, Not a Walking Daycare

When I said I wasn’t comfortable with diaper duty and bedtime every night, my daughter-in-law got defensive. She asked, “So you don’t want to help?” I do want to help, but I also want to enjoy my retirement and have a life outside of babysitting. I want respect, not to feel like a servant.

The turning point came when a friend from my club pulled me aside and asked if I was really babysitting “every day for free.” She pointed out something that hadn’t even occurred to me until I saw it for myself: a post on Facebook. My daughter-in-law had shared a photo of me holding the twins, both of them sleeping peacefully in my arms. But I had somehow dozed off with a diaper on my shoulder. And the caption? “Here is my built-in free babysitter. This is the woman who makes weekend outings with my gals possible. Love you,” followed by poop and heart emojis.

Built-in free babysitter? That’s how she saw me now. Not “wonderful grandma” or “amazing help.” Just free childcare. It wasn’t meant to hurt me, but it did. It made me feel invisible, like I was only valued for what I could give her.