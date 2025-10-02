My MIL Moved in to Help With the Baby, but She’s Taking Over

The next day, I overheard her on the phone in the guest room, saying I don’t know what I’m doing and that she can’t just stand by and let me “ruin” the baby, even going as far as saying the baby is basically hers. I swear my stomach dropped. When I confronted her, I thought she’d deny it, but instead she just looked me straight in the eye and said something along the lines of how she doesn’t trust me because I’m too inexperienced.