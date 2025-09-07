I Refuse to Let My MIL Do Whatever She Wants, It’s My House, My Rules

Hello Bright Side!



Our baby just started crawling, which means literally everything on the floor goes straight into her mouth. Because of that, my husband and I made a simple house rule: no outdoor shoes inside. We even bought a basket of slippers for guests so no one feels weird about it.

Last week my MIL came over. I offered her slippers right at the door, explained again that the baby is crawling now and we want to keep the floor as clean as possible. She just kind of huffed and said, “These slippers aren’t comfortable, I’ll just keep my boots on.”

I thought she was joking at first. Like, who says that? But nope. She starts walking further into the living room with her boots still on. I was honestly stunned for a second, completely shocked, I told her she has to leave if she insists on walking around with her boots on. I’m not cleaning up dirt and what not every day just because you can’t be bothered to slip on slippers." And I grabbed her coat and pointed her to leave.