I Refuse to Let My MIL Do Whatever She Wants, It’s My House, My Rules
Julie’s letter:
Our baby just started crawling, which means literally everything on the floor goes straight into her mouth. Because of that, my husband and I made a simple house rule: no outdoor shoes inside. We even bought a basket of slippers for guests so no one feels weird about it.
Last week my MIL came over. I offered her slippers right at the door, explained again that the baby is crawling now and we want to keep the floor as clean as possible. She just kind of huffed and said, “These slippers aren’t comfortable, I’ll just keep my boots on.”
I thought she was joking at first. Like, who says that? But nope. She starts walking further into the living room with her boots still on. I was honestly stunned for a second, completely shocked, I told her she has to leave if she insists on walking around with her boots on. I’m not cleaning up dirt and what not every day just because you can’t be bothered to slip on slippers." And I grabbed her coat and pointed her to leave.
She gave me this look like I’d just slapped her and left without saying another word. Later, my husband got a call from her saying I was “disrespectful” and “dramatic” for kicking her out. He’s on my side, but now there’s all this tension because she’s sulking and acting like I banned her from seeing her grandchild over shoes.
I don’t know... maybe I came off a little harsh, but honestly, I clean this house every single day. It’s not like I’m asking for something outrageous, just take off the boots. And really, it’s for her grandkid’s sake too.
Best regards,
Julie.
Thanks so much for sharing your story with us, Julie! We know it’s not easy to open up about these situations, and we tried to gather some pieces of advice that might help you navigate them. Hopefully, a few of them give you some clarity or at least make you feel a little less alone.
1. Don’t apologize for having standards.
Listen, you keep your home clean because it matters to you. That’s not a character flaw. Some people will act like your boundaries are “rude,” but honestly, that’s just them being inconvenienced. You don’t have to lower your standards for someone else’s comfort.
2. Frame it around the baby.
Sometimes people soften up when you shift the focus. Next time MIL pushes back, don’t make it about “your house, your rules.” Say, “Hey, I’m just trying to keep the baby safe and healthy.” It’s harder to argue when the grandkid is literally the reason.
3. Next time, try using humor to defuse tension.
Sometimes the easiest way to get your point across is to wrap it in a little sarcasm. Next time, you could say, “Hey, unless you want baby chewing on sidewalk germs, boots off.” Makes it clear without sounding like a lecture. Humor can break the tension and make the message land without turning into a full-blown argument. Plus, it shows that you’re serious but still keeping things light.
By setting clear boundaries and communicating expectations calmly, families can create a safer and more respectful home environment. With patience and consistency, these challenges can become opportunities to strengthen relationships and build understanding.
