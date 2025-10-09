I Rescued My Sister When She Needed Me—Her Husband Turned the Tables

The new mom stood her ground and defended her sister. She reminded her husband that she was still healing from surgery, and that the doctors had literally warned her not to lift heavy things or overexert herself. She pointed out that her sister hadn’t been asked to do all this; she had simply stepped in because she saw the need.

But her husband wasn’t swayed. The poster said she couldn’t believe how dismissive he was, especially knowing the reality of what her sister’s body had just gone through.