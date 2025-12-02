12 People Who Instantly Regretted Their Life Choices

I'll never forget the day I rejected my bf. He wanted to get married, but I wasn't ready... it was too early... So I said no. He didn't want to wait any longer (we were together for 4 years) and he left. At that time I though I did the right thing and I'd find a better guy, but no one has been as caring and loving as he was. Now I beat myself for never saying yes. He was a good guy and I was always looking for "something better"