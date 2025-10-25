I Refuse to Let My 19YO Pregnant Daughter Move In With Me, I’m Not Running a Free Hotel

If your daughter is so good at MANIPULATING YOU, well, she learned it from somewhere. On the other hand, I don't believe that you are a bad mother. I believe that you are trying to get her to understand that the world isn't going to stop because she was too ignorant to make sure that SHE WOULDN'T GET PREGNANT. 19 years old is old enough to buy condoms or get the pill or, I don't know, keep her legs closed. She needs to make sure that the baby's father is paying support for that baby. She needs to not try and GUILT YOU into being her "do all for me" mom. I'm sure that you love your daughter and will love your grandchild,, but DON'T LET HER take over your life, you did that already when you (gladly) raised her. You should not have to become her safety net. She was ok with being a "SINGLE MOTHER" because she wasn't planning on being single. She was planning on GRANDMA doing as much as she could push you into doing. I pray for your sake and the child's sake that your daughter smartens up and grows up.