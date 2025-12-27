My Stepdaughter Kicked My Dog Out—Now She Calls Me Heartless

Hey, Bright Side!

When I married my husband, his 16-year-old daughter never hid that she didn’t want my dog around. She blamed allergies and acted like I was endangering her. I still brought Mia with me, and for the most part, I tried to manage it.

Last week, both my husband and I had to leave town for work at the same time. There was no one else to take Mia, so she stayed home. I didn’t love it, but there wasn’t another option.

When I got back, the house felt wrong immediately. Mia wasn’t there. I asked what happened, and my stepdaughter casually said she’d “rehomed” her to a shelter.

She looked at me like she was waiting for me to explode. When I asked why she thought that was okay, she said, “I’m not risking my life for a dog,” like that was the end of the conversation.

Instead of yelling, I smiled and went to her room. I packed up the things she’d need if she was the one being “rehomed” temporarily. That was the reveal. I told my husband we needed to have a serious conversation about boundaries and decisions made behind my back.

Of course, I got Mia back the same day. Now everyone’s angry, including my husband, and I’m being told I overreacted. So I want to know, what would you have done in my place?

Janice J.