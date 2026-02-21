HR Ghosted Me After 3 Rounds of Interviews, So I Sent Them an Invoice for My Time

I am beyond done with the corporate world. I just spent three weeks jumping through hoops for a “Senior Lead” position. We’re talking three separate hour-long Zoom calls, a five-hour “technical assignment” that I stayed up until 2 AM to finish, and a final presentation to the board.

The HR manager, “Kelly,” told me I was their top choice. She said, “Expect an offer letter by Monday.”

Monday came. Nothing. Tuesday. Nothing. I sent a polite follow-up. Ghosted. I called. Straight to voicemail.

I saw on LinkedIn today that they hired someone else—the CEO’s nephew. They didn’t even have the decency to send a template rejection email after I gave them 15+ hours of my life for free.

My blood was boiling. They didn’t just reject me; they stole my time and my work. So I decided if they want to act like a business, I’ll treat them like one.

I didn’t send an angry email. I did something much more satisfying.

I opened my freelancing software and drafted a professional, itemized invoice.

Consulting Fees (Interviews): $150/hr x 3

Technical Asset Creation (The Assignment): $800

Late Cancellation/No-Show Fee: $200

Total: $1,450. I sent it directly to their Accounting Department with a note: “Services rendered per the request of HR Management. Terms: Due upon receipt.”

Two hours later, Kelly finally crawled out of the woodwork. She was frantic, calling me “unprofessional” and “insane,” claiming I couldn’t legally charge them.

I just replied: “You used my technical assignment in your live project last week. I know it. Either pay for the work you’re currently using, or my lawyer will reach out regarding copyright infringement.”

The silence was deafening. Ten minutes ago, I got a notification. Payment Received. They didn’t pay because they liked me; they paid because they got caught stealing my labor. I didn’t get the job, but I got my dignity—and a $1,450 “Ghosting Fee.”

Have you ever had a similar experience where HR simply disappeared after interviews?

X.