I Refused to Keep Saying Yes to Everything My Boss Said—I’m Done Being Office Doormat

I went back to my desk with shaking hands and typed out my resignation. I was done. I marched to his office to end it, but the door was slightly ajar. I stopped when I heard him frantically talking on the phone.

“No, she doesn’t know yet. HR says we can’t lose her. She runs half the department,” he hissed into the receiver. Then came the kicker: “If she leaves, we’re in serious trouble. We’ve been underpaying her for years.”