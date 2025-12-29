If this job involves tips, taking hers under false pretenses is ethically murky at best. Customers tip based on the service provided by the person standing in front of them. By taking her "hours and tips," you were participating in a scheme that deceived the customers and the payroll system. You didn't get a blessing; you got a payout from a coworker who clearly thinks you are incapable of handling your own life.
10 Moments When Kindness Was the Ultimate Power Move
People
day ago
- I took my car in for a weird rattling noise, knowing well I only had $50 in my account until Friday. I was shaking while the mechanic looked at it. He came back and said, “It was just a loose screw, no charge.”
When I got in the car, the rattle was gone, but I noticed two brand-new tires on the front. I went back in, confused, and he just winked and said, “The computer glitched and marked those as trash. Since you’re already here, you’re doing us a favor by taking them to the dump for us.”
They weren’t trash. He just saw my bald tires and my shaking hands and decided I needed to get home safe.
- I was behind a guy in line who was trying to buy a single bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates. His card kept declining. He looked totally defeated, whispering to the cashier that it was his 50th anniversary and he’d messed up his budget.
The teenager behind him, who looked like a total “skater kid,” just reached over, tapped his phone on the card reader, and said, “Happy anniversary, OG. Make sure she knows you’re the man.” Then he just skated out the front door before the old guy could even process it.
- My coworker found out I was struggling to pay for my kid’s dental surgery. She didn’t say anything, but she started “getting sick” every Friday for a month and asking me to cover her shifts. I didn’t realize until later that she was totally fine; she was just giving me her hours and her tips because she knew I was too proud to take a direct handout.
- I ran out of gas at 2 AM on a backroad. A car pulled over, and I was terrified. A woman got out, saw my empty can, and drove me five miles to a station, paid for the gas, and drove me back.
She told me, “Ten years ago, a stranger did this for me when I was fleeing a bad situation. I’m just paying back the interest.”
- It started pouring while I was waiting for the bus, and I was dressed for an interview in a suit that wasn’t waterproof. A guy at the stop, who looked like he was heading to a construction job, stood up and held his massive industrial umbrella over me. He didn’t say a word.
When the bus came, he handed me the umbrella and said, “You have a big day. I’m already wet. Keep it.”
- Yesterday, I was in a mall when a woman ran up screaming, “Stay away from my husband, you disgusting homewrecker!” I had never seen the man.
She shoved her phone in my face, and I choked on my breath because the photo she was showing (a picture of her husband kissing another woman) looked exactly like me. Same haircut, same distinctive jacket.
I was terrified, but once I showed her my ID and proved I’d been at work 200 miles away when that photo was taken, she just collapsed in tears. Instead of being mad, I sat with her on a mall bench for an hour. I realized she wasn’t crazy; she was just a woman whose world had ended.
We ended up getting coffee, and she apologized about ten times. I wasn’t just a stranger anymore; I was the person who helped her breathe through the worst day of her life.
- I came home after a 12-hour shift to find my neighbor in my front yard with a mower. I was annoyed at first, thinking he was judging my overgrown grass.
He just looked at me and said, “My mower was already out, and I had extra gas. It’s annoying to stop when you’re in a rhythm, so I just kept going.” He’s done it every week since I started my new job.
- I was having a solo birthday dinner at a diner, feeling pretty pathetic. I was wearing a little “Birthday Girl” pin my niece gave me.
When I went to pay, the waitress said the couple at the booth behind me had covered it. They left a note on a napkin: “Never eat alone on your birthday. You look like a light in this room.”
- I lost my voice completely from a flu but had to go to work. I went to get my morning coffee and just showed the barista a note on my phone. Every day for a week, without me asking, she had my order ready with a little “Get well soon” doodle on the cup and an extra shot of honey. She never charged me for the honey.
- I was at a thrift store trying on a wedding dress that was $50 but still too expensive for me. I was crying in the dressing room.
When I came out to put it back, the clerk said, “Actually, a lady just bought that for you. She said she remembers what it’s like to be a young bride on a budget. She’s already gone.”
