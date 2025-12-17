10+ Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Glue That Holds the World Together

People
14 hours ago
10+ Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Glue That Holds the World Together

Sometimes it seems like the world is beginning to fall apart. But there are people who are always ready to mend it. Their small yet genuine actions restore faith in kindness, even on the toughest days.

We put together stories about those who help simply because they can’t do otherwise. They may not have superpowers, but they have a big heart and want to support others.

  • There’s an old lady living in our building, the local “angel.” She treats us with pastries and looks after the children. Recently, a note appeared in the elevator, saying, “I want to thank the one who does good deeds at night.” The whole building was buzzing, wondering what was going on.
    Then I ran into this old lady, she winked at me and whispered, “Don’t tell anyone, but I put up that note — so that each person would think highly of another and do something nice too.”
  • I’m used to no one sitting next to me on public transport, except for friends. Once I was riding a bus, tired, looking at cat photos, and showed them to the guy sitting next to me by mistake. And he said:
    — Yours? Are you showing off?
    — Oh, sorry.
    — No problem. Do you have more?
    We then started looking at other cats. © kapyccha / X
  • That morning I had a very important job interview. I stepped out of the house and there’s a drama: a woman lost her money. I started helping her...
    In a panic, I pretended that I’d found it, and gave her my own cash. Oh, how delighted she was! Meanwhile, I realized I was already late. Then the woman suggested, “Why don’t I go with you? I’ll explain everything, you’re late because of me!”
    We arrive by taxi; she rushes into the HR office and starts praising me, saying how honest and kind I am! The HR manager’s expression changed immediately. They asked me to wait.
    When I got in, I decided to tell the whole truth, that the money was mine. She said, “There are few people like you nowadays. That’s why we’re hiring you without hesitation.” That’s how my failure became the best job!
  • Completely by accident, I glanced into a box under the balcony. There were 3 blind kittens. Not because of age but due to illness. What we went through... It’s indescribable.
    Of course, none regained their sight, but all survived. Now, 3 healthy, beautiful blind kittens run around my apartment. I’m hopelessly in love with them! © Overheard / Ideer
  • When my sister and I were kids, we used to travel to music school by bus. We had no money for the fare, and the distance was quite long — not one for walking. We had to tell the conductor that we didn’t have any money.
    At first, we explained, but then she even stopped asking about it. She gave us free rides for 3 years, and then we received discount fare cards and traveled with them. Thank you, kind woman! © Overheard / VK
  • I work as a call center operator in a sushi delivery service. At my job, I’ve seen it all: positive reviews about the company, rude customers, schoolboy pranks, and insults.
    One day, I took a call and heard several young people joyfully shout into the phone, “Hello, we’re from school #3 and want to sing you a song!” I expected to hear some unpleasant jokes, but they just started singing! Singing about smiles, good moods, and just something happy.
    From their voices, it was clear they were singing sincerely and joyfully! At the time, I had been working 6 days straight without days off for 14 hours a day and felt exhausted. But after that call, I believed in people again! © Ward № 6 / VK
  • After a series of very tough events, I decided to move to another city. I’m standing at the bus stop with my suitcase, and as luck would have it, there’s a problem with the bus, and the other station is located across the city. I decided to catch a cab.
    On the way, I started talking with the taxi driver, who got me there quickly. I asked, “How much do I owe?” And he replied, “Promise me you’ll believe everything will work out at your new place! Good luck, young lady! You’ll need the money there!”
    I am so grateful to him, and I often remember that moment. My anxiety vanished instantly, and I felt confident that everything would be alright. And indeed, everything turned out well. A week after the move, I met my future husband at work.
    We’ve been living together for 15 years now, with 2 kids, good jobs, an apartment. I try to support people, especially in hard times in their lives, remembering how much simple words can mean. © Oksana Yakovleva / ADME
  • Many years ago, a homeless man settled in our stairwell. One day, my boyfriend decided to give him his shoes, and they started talking. It turned out he was a scientist with a good education — came to our city and got robbed, lost everything, and ended up wandering.
    We called a program that searches for missing people, found his sister, and he safely returned home. So many years have passed, and he still sends us holiday cards. It’s good he chose our building back then. © Overheard / VK
  • I was getting ready for a massage and was about to leave when I checked my bag, and my wallet was missing. In a cold sweat, I turned the whole entryway upside down — unsuccessfully. Then I realized I had lost it the day before while walking with my daughter.
    I went on a search: entered every little shop, the pharmacy, combed through every inch from home to the furthest point where we were last. I even peeked into every trash can! No, it was just gone.
    And then, 2 weeks after the loss, the insurance company calls. “Did you happen to lose a wallet recently? A man came to us; he found a wallet. There was a policy of your child in it. He’s here with us, wanting to return your lost item.”
    It turned out he worked in a taxi; late at night, he saw something on the road and thought it was a phone. It turned out to be a wallet. He checked, found the policy, and well, here we are. He himself came and returned everything as it was! Not a penny was missing. © Caring Psychologist Yana Matvienko / VK
  • I work as a courier. Recently, I was making a delivery out of town, and I arrived at the wrong address as it was incorrectly listed on the invoice. I was freezing because the car had no heater. The people living at that address told me that I needed to go in a completely different direction, which would take at least 4 hours.
    In complete despair, I was getting into the car, but they invited me into their home, warmed me up, fed me with hot food, and even gave me a warm sweater for the road. I didn’t know how to thank them. I never thought I’d be so lucky with people whom I may never see again. © Ward № 6 / VK
  • A few years ago, I found myself in a difficult situation. At work, I was no longer respected, used to the maximum, and criticized for mistakes. The last straw was the terrible schedule, which they refused to change. I quit in distress.
    I had no savings, a rented apartment, and very little money. I couldn’t find a new job. I tightened my belt, but it still wasn’t enough.
    I had 3 friends, but one had a baby and moved to another city. We lost touch. Another one got rich and stopped considering me a friend. Another started mingling with her boyfriend’s new crowd and forgot about me.
    I’m from a small town, so couldn’t rely on my parents. There was no one else. I remember standing in a store crying because I had no money. A girl approached me and asked what happened.
    I broke down and told her everything. She comforted me, bought a whole bag of groceries, lent me money for a month’s rent, and helped me find a job. It wasn’t my dream job, but it wasn’t bad either. She visited me, cheered me up, gave me nice little gifts, and complimented and encouraged me.
    I got back on my feet. I found a good job, even got a mortgage! I couldn’t have imagined such a thing before. I’m now friends with that girl. I just can’t believe a stranger helped me for no reason.
    Of course, I returned the rent money and also gave her gifts and helped her. But at that moment, having someone there for me was invaluable. I was always a skeptic, but now I believe in kindness. © Overheard / Ideer

And here are more kind stories you wouldn’t want to miss.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads