I Lost My Job After Maternity Leave to My Replacement, They Didn’t Expect My Revenge

Hi Bright Side,

So I worked at this company for 7 years. Loved my job. Thought I’d be there forever.

When I got pregnant, my boss got weird but I brushed it off. Took my maternity leave, had my baby, and came back ready to work. Walked in on my first day back and he called me into his office before I could even put my bag down.

He told me they filled my position. I asked what that meant for me. He just said, “Moms can’t focus. We need someone reliable. Motherhood is your job now.” And that was it. I was out.

I didn’t even know what to say. I just walked to my desk and started packing. My hands were shaking. I wasn’t thinking about revenge or anything. I was just in shock.

While I was packing, I texted my sister what happened. Word for word. She freaked out and told me to go to HR before I left the building. I wasn’t going to. I just wanted to go home and cry.

But she kept calling me so I stopped by HR just to get her off my back.