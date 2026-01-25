My Boss Treated Me Like a Servant Until I Finally Pushed Back

Hey, Bright Side!

So this started on my first week. My boss told me to grab him coffee. I was new and wanted to make a good impression, so I did it. But then it happened again. And again. For four months straight, his coffee had to be on his desk by 8:30 AM.

Deadlines? Didn’t matter. Busy with reports? Didn’t matter. I’m an accountant, not his personal assistant. But I kept quiet because I needed this job.

One morning, I just couldn’t do it anymore. I asked him politely if maybe someone else could take turns. He leaned back, smirked at me, and said, “Too good for it? Know your place. People lose jobs every day.”

My face went hot. I just nodded and walked out. But I couldn’t sleep that night. So I went through the chats and screenshotted everything. Every demand, every rude message. Then, sent it all straight to HR.

The very next day, he stormed to my desk. Face red. “What did you do? Who do you think you are?”

Turns out HR flagged him, and now he’s on some kind of probation. I said I did what I had to do. I was satisfied with that.

But now, here’s the thing. He’s still my boss. And now it’s worse. He doesn’t yell anymore, but he barely looks at me. Assigns me the worst tasks. Leaves me out of meetings.

Last week, he gave my project to someone else without telling me. My coworker said I made things worse for myself. Maybe she’s right.

But what was I supposed to do, keep bringing coffee forever? Should I even bother to make things better? Or did I already ruin everything?

Brittany K.