I Refuse to Reschedule My Husband’s Funeral—Even Though My Family Planned a Wedding

Hi Bright Side,

My husband passed away suddenly. I’m still in shock honestly. The funeral home gave me one option for the cemetery. One date. I took it because I had no choice. I didn’t even think about what else was happening that day until my cousin called me screaming.

Turns out, her wedding is on the same day. She didn’t ask if I was okay. She didn’t say sorry for my loss. She just yelled, “Bury him another day! This is MY wedding day! This ruins everything. No one’s gonna come now.”

I tried to explain. Told her it was the only date available. She said I was lying. That I did this on purpose to steal her spotlight. Then she hung up on me.

I thought that was it. I figured she’d cool down and realize how crazy she sounded. Then a few days ago, my phone started blowing up. Aunts, uncles, cousins I haven’t talked to in years. Everyone is saying I should be “flexible” and “think of the family.”

Turns out she had called everyone. Told them I was jealous of her and scheduled my husband’s funeral on her wedding day out of spite. She made me the villain.

Now half my family isn’t coming to say goodbye to my husband because they’re “standing by her.” Some even said I could just do a small private burial and hold a memorial later so I don’t “cause drama.”

I’m sitting here in disbelief. My husband is gone. I’m barely holding it together. And my family wants me to reschedule his funeral so my cousin can have her perfect wedding photos. I don’t know what to do anymore.

Am I really the bad guy here? Would you move your husband’s funeral for someone else’s wedding? I genuinely need to know if I’m losing my mind or if my family has lost theirs.

Marlene T.