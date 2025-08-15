My Mom Took Over My Pregnancy, but the Real Horror Started in the Delivery Room

Hi Bright Side,

I’m writing this with a shaky heart, and I hope someone out there has gone through something similar or can help with advice.

My relationship with my mother was never close. It was my grandmother who raised me. So when I got pregnant, a small part of me hoped this new life would be a second chance for us.

At first, it seemed like my wish had come true. She started showing up with homemade meals, offered to drive me to appointments, and insisted on our evening walks. A part of me wanted to believe this was genuine, that she finally cared. But the joy quickly soured.

She began taking over my pregnancy as if it were her own. At doctor’s appointments, she would interrupt and answer questions meant for me. At my baby shower, she gave a long, emotional speech, about her own life, and told our friends that this baby was her “second chance at motherhood.”

I felt invisible in my own pregnancy. It was clear she didn’t want to bond with me, she wanted the baby.

The true horror began in the delivery room. My husband and I agreed she could be there to support me. But after an emergency C-section, I woke up groggy and in pain to a shocking silence. My baby was gone. So was my mom.

A nurse stood there, giving me a judgmental look, as if I had done something wrong. When I asked where my daughter was, she simply said, “Your mother already took her.” I hadn’t even had the chance to hold her.

In a panic, I called my husband, who rushed to my mom’s house and thankfully got our baby back. But the nightmare didn’t end there. A few days later, a letter from a lawyer arrived: my mother is filing for custody of my daughter.

She’s claiming I’m “mentally unstable” and “unfit,” spinning lies from thin air. She even had the audacity to say she was the one “raising” our baby from day one, even though my daughter wasn’t even a week old. And she uses the testimony of medical staff as evidence.

I am heartbroken, exhausted, and terrified. I always dreamed of being a mother and giving my baby the love I never had. Now I feel like I’m fighting for the right to do just that. I never thought my own mother would become the person I would have to protect my child from.

Please, if anyone has been through something similar or has advice, I am desperate to hear from you.

Sincerely yours,

Sarah