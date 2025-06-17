I feel like this is click bait. I mother disinheriting her only child who she had a good relationship with up to this point over infertility. I just don't believe it. Add to that they find a child within a week and a lawyer willing to make a house call in the middle of some heavy family drama. Nope not buying it. But, if it is true this "mother" is the devil incarnate.
My Only Daughter Isn’t Getting Any of My Inheritance—No Kids, No Money
Deciding to have children or not should always be a private discussion between a couple. When other family members get involved, things can get messy. Take this situation, for example. A mother can’t bear the thought of having no grandkids, so she refuses to give her daughter any inheritance.
I told her she’s not getting my inheritance.
The mother writes, “My daughter got married last year, and ever since, I’ve quietly hoped for a grandchild. One day, she told me, ‘Mom, I’m infertile.’ I was stunned. ‘You won’t get my inheritance,’ I told her.
Recently, they adopted a girl. My daughter asked me if that counted, but I said, ‘No, she’s not biologically yours.’ To my horror, a week later, they showed up at my doorstep with adoption papers in hand—and a lawyer.”
Things turned very complicated.
She continues, “My daughter’s eyes were red from crying, but her voice was steady as she said, ‘You made it clear that blood is the only thing that matters to you. So we’ve made a choice.’ Then her husband stepped forward, holding their adopted daughter close, and placed a document in my hands.
It was a petition to legally sever my rights as a grandparent. ‘If she’s not your family,’ my daughter whispered, ‘Then neither are we.’ She slammed the door shut. I couldn’t believe it. I lost my daughter. I don’t know what to do.”
You have to be understanding.
Thank you for sharing your story. Countless mothers are put in similar situations where they wish they could have grandchildren, but circumstances make it difficult. One of the first things, you need to be understanding of your daughter’s position.
A heartfelt apology is in order.
You’ve unintentionally hurt your daughter deeply, and the first step is acknowledging that. She kept her infertility private in the first place because she feared this exact moment, your disappointment overshadowing her struggle. Now, it’s time to show her that your love isn’t conditional on biological grandchildren.
Lend a listening ear.
When you talk to her again, let her lead the conversation. She’s carried this burden alone for years, and she needs to feel heard. Resist the urge to justify your words or make this about your feelings. This is about her, and she deserves your full empathy and understanding.
Reevaluate your priorities.
Your inheritance threat made your daughter feel that your love was tied to her ability to have biological children. Now’s the time to reflect, do you want her to consider you as the mother who valued legacy over her happiness? Or as the one who stood by her, no matter what?
In situations like these, listening and being understanding are key. While putting conditions on inheritance is perfectly normal, if a situation is out of one’s control, then a reevaluation is needed. Fortunately, this woman has a chance to make this right. But in another story, we see a man greedily spending his children’s inheritance.