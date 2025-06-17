My Only Daughter Isn’t Getting Any of My Inheritance—No Kids, No Money

The mother writes, “My daughter got married last year, and ever since, I’ve quietly hoped for a grandchild. One day, she told me, ‘Mom, I’m infertile.’ I was stunned. ‘You won’t get my inheritance,’ I told her.

Recently, they adopted a girl. My daughter asked me if that counted, but I said, ‘No, she’s not biologically yours.’ To my horror, a week later, they showed up at my doorstep with adoption papers in hand—and a lawyer.”