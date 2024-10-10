14 People Who Have Scratched the Word "Shame" Out of Their Dictionary

We've all experienced moments of shame. While it's an uncomfortable feeling, it can sometimes protect us from more awkward situations or prevent us from further humiliating ourselves. However, some people seem entirely devoid of the feelings of shame, guilt, or remorse, leading them to behave in ways that leave those around them utterly stunned.

  • I was seeing a girl for a few weeks and had already decided to break up with her. But before I could, she told me she was pregnant. I’m only 19, so I panicked and blurted out, "That’s impossible, I’m infertile!" She broke down, and I had to take her home.
    Later that night, I woke up and overheard her talking quietly on the phone, saying, "He can be easily manipulated, so it won't be hard to convince him that it's his child. There is no way that I’m going to become a single mom!"
    Needless to say, I quietly left her apartment that night after she fell asleep. I made sure to never see her again.
  • I worked at a fast food chicken place where someone brought in pieces of bone—like they ate everything but the actual bones—and told me that he wanted a refund. When my manager said no, he threw a tantrum and hurled his disgusting pieces of bones at me. © whynott12 / Reddit
  • My husband and I had been saving up to go on a trip. His mom was crying about how much in debt she was, so we put the trip on hold to help her. A week later, she showed me this big porcelain cat. I muttered, "Must have cost a fortune."
    She patted me on the shoulder and said, "A mother's happiness comes before anything else. Haven't your own parents taught you that?"
  • I was working at a Thai restaurant when we had a paying customer who, after ordering a meal, would get up and collect the plates from tables that had just left and eat the leftovers…including noodle soups. © chubblesworld / Reddit
  • I saw a customer at work sneeze into his hand full of change and give it to my coworker. I didn’t have time to warn her, though. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My great-uncle grew up with servants doing everything for him, so he never learned to do things for himself. I've seen him do lots of gross stuff, but the grossest is probably blowing his nose with his hands. No tissue—just his hands, and then wiping his hands on his trousers. © Amy_Art_Lover_123 / Reddit
  • I was at a movie theater, and we had just walked in and sat down in our seats, since the theater we were going to was open. An employee, probably around 35 years old, walked in and asked everyone (a small handful of people) to leave for a few minutes so he could clean it. He had a stutter and some type of "disability."
    The employee was SUPER friendly and nice about having to ask us to leave.
    This dad, who was there with his three pre-teen and teen kids, started making fun of the employee and the way he spoke, joking, mimicking, and trying to get his kids to join in with him. © fasdy / Reddit
  • I worked at a fancy restaurant where a guest came in and took off his shoes before putting his feet up on the chair beside him while everyone was eating. © tryingmybestheredude / Reddit
  • I used to work at a movie theater as an usher. There was a while when we had popcorn buckets that could be refilled. I watched a guy walk out of a theater, reach into a garbage can, and pull one out, shake out a bunch of trash, and then walk straight to concessions to get it refilled.
    Granted, I felt like any job where you have to clean up after others gives a glimpse into the worst of people. © IronSasquatch / Reddit
  • One of my friends lent a classmate a pen, and we both watched in horror as he chewed on the pen the entire class. Then he had the audacity to try to return it at the end of class, all chewed up. She let him keep it. We were around 15 years old at the time. © themagicfroggie / Reddit
  • I used to work at a gas station. I had a person that got into a huge fight and started ranting that I wouldn’t accept his $100 bill for a $15 payment. I told him I don’t have the change for a bill like that. I even told him it’s posted at the front door and at every gas pump. He just wouldn’t take no for an answer.
    I had to call the cops because after he insulted me, I told him that he had to leave. He wouldn’t and was interfering with me doing my job. The cops talked to him. He mouthed off to the cops and left. The cops came into the station and told me if he came back, to call them. © Stephen_M_GI / Reddit
  • I work customer service at a supermarket chain. One day, I encountered a lady who was absolutely flabbergasted that her milk, on which the expiry date was clearly written, had gone bad.
    She was complaining and complaining, had the store manager called down, the front-end manager, and the dairy manager too! Once this whole ordeal was handled, she turned to her 14-year-old daughter and said, "Now, that's how it's done." © Kahonii / Reddit
  • This kid who used to live next to me came over to hang out with my brother one time, and when he got hungry, he opened a can of pie filling and ate it with his hands.
    He then proceeded to go around touching doorknobs and stuff in the house. I had to clean it up because both he and my brother refused to. They were both 12. © Quincy_Thorne / Reddit
  • I once saw a woman on a train unwrap a lollipop, drop it on the floor, then pick it up and put it directly in her mouth. Then she proceeded to pull a second lollipop out of her pocket, unwrap it, and drop it as well. Nothing quite like the added flavor of commuter rail floor. © SnoozeBox / Reddit

