17 Families Whose Stories Are More Scandalous Than a Soap Opera

Every family has its dark secrets, but some hidden truths are far more shocking than others. In this compilation, we’ve gathered jaw-dropping family dramas that people courageously revealed online, and some of them will truly leave you in loss for words.

  • My dad died unexpectedly when I was 10—or so I thought. My 21-year-old half-brother, who wasn’t my dad’s son, seemed unfazed and didn’t look sad. He left the country soon after, and although he made sure to stay in touch and call me weekly, I secretly resented him for not seeming to care about our dad’s death.
    Years later, while he was visiting our mom, I overheard her whispering, “It’s time to tell your brother about the letters his dad left him; he’s 18 now.” I confronted them, and my brother retrieved a stack of letters from his old room. He explained that our dad had written them for me to receive when I turned 18.
    The letters were filled with poignant advice on life and marriage, quirky family stories, and words of love. My dad had also written to my brother, asking him to be strong for my sake—to be someone I could look up to during that difficult time. In that moment, I finally understood my brother’s actions. He loved our dad deeply but had kept his emotions in check because he promised to be strong for me.
    I also learned that Dad’s death wasn’t as sudden as I had believed—he had been living with a heart condition, aware of the risks but choosing not to burden us with the knowledge. It’s incredible how easily we can misinterpret the actions of those closest to us, especially when we’re young.
  • My grandfather was in jail for two years because federal money was lost in some bad business dealings. He was not involved; some of the big players were, but they needed to put someone in jail who wasn’t an important person.
    After two long years, his innocence was proven, and he was set free, but he couldn’t find a good job afterward. It was very sad how a successful man lost everything. This was around 29 years ago, around the time I was born. © Majop / Reddit
  • My uncle’s wife’s sister got pregnant at a young age, so their mother claimed the baby as her own when he was born. He eventually found out that his sister was actually his mother, his mother was his grandmother, and his other sister was his aunt. My family is so big and full of drama, with countless scandals. It’s a mess, but I secretly love it. © Owens8 / Reddit
  • My uncle’s wife cheated on him early in their marriage, but they stayed together. She got pregnant, and the baby was born with a darker skin tone (both my uncle and his wife are white), but no one in the family acknowledges it. They have two other children together, and both are visibly whiter than their sibling. © Tdog1203OFFICIAL / Reddit
  • My uncle had a daughter in his 20s with a girlfriend whose family did not like him. She gave birth, moved to the US, remarried, and changed the daughter’s name. There was silence for over 20 years. Neither of my younger cousins (my uncle’s children) knows that they have an older half-sister who is nearly twice their age. © tokyob***h / Reddit
  • My mom only recently found out that she doesn’t have the same father as her five siblings. My grandma told one of my aunts and swore her to secrecy. My grandma died in 2005, but my mom didn’t find out until maybe two years ago.
    My grandma didn’t tell my aunt his name, but he was supposedly an important person in Florida. My mom would love to figure out who he was just to know pertinent medical information. However, since this man is probably deceased, she wouldn’t want to bother anyone in his family, especially since they likely have no clue about the affair. © rooneygirl*** / Reddit
  • A few months before I was born, my uncle’s friend stole her dad’s car, and they all ran away to Montana. The cops spotted the car, which led to them taking a family hostage. The whole ordeal happened from July to August of that year, but it’s something we never talk about. I honestly know more about it from news articles online than from my family. © asoep44 / Reddit
  • My cousin stole close to $400,000 from my great-aunt, who suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s. He’s currently going through the courts as we speak. © Blinsin / Reddit
  • My dad’s cousin was born into a wealthy family and was given a lot of money by his parents when he got married. He worked as a stockbroker but ended up stealing a large sum. His wife divorced him, but his parents still give him large amounts of money every month because his kids are used to being rich. © the_alabaster_llama / Reddit
  • My grandma amended her will to exclude her children (my father, my two uncles, and two aunts). We don’t know what she included instead, and she refuses to say, which is her right. © Railmakers / Reddit
  • My dad remarried my mom’s former best friend, who, fun fact, was present at my birth and was referred to as “auntie” by my sister and me for the first half of our lives. © spider2012929 / Reddit
  • My dad’s best friend, who I thought was my uncle, tried to use our connections to become a doctor without going through the proper training. We didn’t let him, but he slipped through the cracks another way and ended up becoming my grandfather’s doctor. Long story short, he failed to take my grandfather off the medication he had been prescribing, and my grandpa died. © awsomazinfulnez / Reddit
  • My great-grandfather started three families in three different states: New Mexico or Arizona, Missouri, and Illinois. The twist... he married them all without divorcing any of them. © S***ingMonkeyPhoto / Reddit
  • My grandfather left my grandmother back in the 1980s for a woman my mom went to high school with. They had a baby who is now in her 20s and is my half-aunt, much younger than me.
    His new wife then proceeded to cheat on my grandpa with my grandpa’s younger, married brother.
    Now, family events are really awkward. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My dad is actually my stepdad. When my parents were on a break, my mom had a relationship with another man and got pregnant with me. Since the biological father didn’t want a child and my stepdad loved my mom, everyone believes he is my biological dad. © just_another_gurl / Reddit
  • My father was married before he married my mother, and his first wife ran off while pregnant with his child. We didn’t know he existed until he was 15, my older brother was 14, and I was 11. © personalilley / Reddit
  • My grandparents had three daughters: my mother and my two aunts. Ten years ago, we discovered that my grandfather actually has a son as well, who he conceived with an American woman.
    My grandparents wanted to adopt him when they married (about three months after his birth), but the mother had taken him to an orphanage and set him up for adoption by anyone except his father.
    When they couldn’t adopt him, they effectively erased him from their lives. He eventually moved to the US, and only my mother and I keep in touch with him. It’s very sad, especially considering how highly my grandfather always spoke of family values and responsibility. © wasnhierlos / Reddit

