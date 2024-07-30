10 Parents Who Got Mortified by Their Kids’ Dreadful Revelations
Children are innocent and pure, but their unfiltered honesty and occasional misunderstandings can lead to moments that mortify their parents. This is exactly what happened in the astonishing narratives shared in this compilation. While what these kids said may have initially made their parents want to hide in embarrassment, over time, these incidents have become hilarious memories that will be cherished forever.
- We were having a barbecue party with the neighbors when their 5-year-old son, Tommy, looked at the sausages and suddenly announced, "Mommy and Daddy have a special toy they play with when I go to bed!" The entire neighborhood fell silent. The mom turned bright red, and the dad looked like he wanted to vanish. Then, to our horror, Tommy started to say that his parents make a lot of loud noises, and he can hear them from his bedroom for hours.
It turns out that Tommy was referring to his parents' favorite evening activity: working on puzzles. I felt embarrassed for them, knowing how easily Tommy's innocent comment could be misunderstood. As his mom's close friend, I knew they were obsessed with puzzles, using them as a relaxing bonding time after the kids went to bed.
The reason Tommy called the puzzle a "toy" was simply that he still couldn't pronounce "puzzle" correctly and used "toy" instead.
- When I was a kid, my mom and I went to the grocery store. As we were checking out, the cashier gave my mom the total, and she started writing out a check. I looked at her, confused, and said rather loudly, "But Mommy, I thought you said you didn’t have any money in the bank??" © LiliBlume / Reddit
- My dad took me to a football game when I was really young, and while we were walking around, he was stopped by a vendor offering a free t-shirt if he filled out a simple questionnaire.
When the vendor asked for my dad's phone number, my dad made up a number, and I said loudly, "Dad, that’s not your phone number." My father just kind of looked at me. I accidentally called out his lie. © Chowley_1 / Reddit
- One night, my parents decided to do the deed, and my sister, who was 5 at the time, asked what was happening with our mom. I just told her that our mom had a really bad stomach ache and to just listen to some music for a while.
Fast-forward to the next morning: my parents took us out for breakfast. As the waitress was taking our order, my sister loudly said, "Mom, why did you have a stomach ache last night? You were so loud I couldn't sleep." My mom was speechless, and the waitress left the table visibly laughing. © pickles707 / Reddit
- While out shopping with the kids, someone parked about 6 inches away from the driver’s side, so everyone had to get into the car from the passenger side.
At the next store, my 4-year-old daughter ran up to a random lady and said, "We had to get into the car from my brother's side because the guy beside us parked like a douche." © mendicant / Reddit
- Right after my divorce, my 8-year-old daughter decided that she needed a better daddy. So, every time we were in public and any man smiled or said hi to me, she would ask him to marry me. I would apologize and quickly walk away.
It was embarrassing and adorable. Thankfully, the men seemed to just let it go. I got her to stop by explaining that I can't marry someone I don't know. However, that took about six months. © meow1983 / Reddit
- While in the grocery checkout line, my 18-month-old son loudly informed the cashier, "Mommy got diarrhea!"
I didn’t. I have no idea why he said that. I vehemently denied it at the time. Now, as he’s about to turn 10, the cashier still brings it up. © AndShesNotEvenPretty / Reddit
- The day before this happened, I mentioned that the house was a mess and hoped no one would stop by. The next day, while standing with my little girl, another mom, and her daughter, my daughter asked me, "Is our house too messy to have a playdate?" © MRIQUEST / Reddit
- One time, while my father was driving us up to the trailer, he got a pretty hefty speeding ticket (I was only 7, and my brother was about 4). My aunt and uncle also had a trailer in the same park and were already there. As soon as we arrived, I went straight to tell them that my dad had gotten caught speeding. © bawlsout / Reddit
- My parents used to tell a story about when my sister was really little. One day, while we were sitting on the bus, there was a man with dreadlocks sitting near us. My sister asked loudly, "Mommy, is that a stranger?"
The man just smiled and replied, "Well, I’m as strange as they come." I’m sure my parents were pretty embarrassed. © 703dragon / Reddit
Our children have limitless imaginations, and sometimes the things they say can leave us frozen in disbelief. In this compilation, children share eerie and chilling memories they have experienced. While no one can prove if these are true or just a figment of their creativity, they nevertheless make us ponder the meaning of existence.