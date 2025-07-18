Fans Can’t Recognize Jennifer Love Hewitt in Red Carpet Appearance
Jennifer Love Hewitt has captured fans ever since her famed appearance in the horror flick, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The gorgeous brunette reprised her role in the thriller movie’s reboot. During her premiere red carpet appearance, fans had much to say about her ginger transformation.
Hewitt, 46, has aged gracefully.
Hewitt’s return to the red carpet comes almost a year since her last movie premiere for the action film, 9-1-1. In her latest appearance, the actress donned a curve-hugging black sparkling number that perfectly matched her strawberry blonde hair tone.
She flaunted a new ginger do at the red carpet.
Fans have shared their thoughts on Hewitt’s look saying, “Loving the curves on her she looks great and healthy!” Others commented on her locks, sharing “She looks good. The hair is nice that style.” Some comments mention that she looked very different, saying “Wow I could not recognize her,” and, sarcastically, “She kinda looks like Jennifer Love Hewitt.”
“She looks the same!”
People have also commented on how gracefully Hewitt has aged, with fans saying, “Even prettier than 20 something years ago,” and “She looks the same! Gorgeous.” In another recent post of her promoting a collaboration with the brand BFFs and Babes, positive comments flooded her page, mentioning, “You still are a very beautiful woman sheesh.”
Her thoughts on body positivity are commendable.
That said, Hewitt is no stranger to criticism when it comes to her appearance. In an interview with Fox News, the actress shared, “Whatever it is, you just want to have the freedom to be whoever you are at that age, and it’s hurtful sometimes when people reject you as you are verbally on Instagram or the internet because they’re having a hard time adjusting to it.”
The “Ghost Whisperer” actress has a lot to say about body positivity, especially in a Hollywood setting. Her experience helps us understand that it’s okay to age naturally. Many celebrities, like Hewitt, have also promoted the same message.