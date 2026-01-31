I Refuse to Spend My College Fund on My Stepsister’s Wedding, She’s Not Even My Real Sister

Dear Bright Side,

When my mom died a couple of months ago, she left me $40,000 that is supposed to be used for college. But my stepsister recently got engaged and demanded that I give half the money to fund her wedding.

I refused and said, “That money is for my education!” She lost it and snapped at me, saying, “I gave up 3 years to take care of Mom! I think it’s time for you to start prioritizing your family over your studies.”

I was shocked. I was literally trying my best to finish high school while my mom was sick at home, and she was holding that over my head? It’s insane. Plus, she isn’t even my real sister, a fact she has made sure I understood since our parents got married, so why should I put her wedding above my future?