14 Times Moms Took Their Sense of Humor to a Whole New Level

Family & kids
day ago
Mom is our first teacher. We learn a lot from her, and a sense of humor is often no exception. A timely phrase, an expressive look, or a witty joke — one way or another, moms always find a reason to make us laugh (even if sometimes it’s unintentional). We’ve put together hilarious stories that warm the heart and immediately make you want to call your mom.

  • Mom called and said she was coming over. We live in the same city but on opposite ends. Mom can’t stand mess, so I had to quickly get up and do a thorough cleaning, cook some delicious food for her.
    A few hours later, Mom called back and said she was joking, but she’s glad it’s clean now and there’s something to eat. She promised to do this more often. Mom, really? © Ward № 6 / VK
  • I recently realized that some people are better not to joke with. We were vacationing with my parents in Egypt. We went into town, and there was a friendly guy trying to sell us a camel. We weren’t sure if he was joking or not, after all, we’re tourists, what would we do with a camel?
    So, we chatted, told him where we were staying, what we were doing, our plans. In the end, my mom joked that one camel wasn’t enough. She would trade me only for three.
    Apparently, the guy didn’t get the joke, because the next day he stood outside our hotel with 3 camels, wanting to exchange them for me... We barely got rid of him! © Ward № 6 / VK
  • Mom and I like to have tea in the evening after everyone else is asleep. Sometimes we get the late-night munchies!
    Once, a friend brought me an unusual Ritter Sport chocolate bar from her travels. We brewed some tea, sat down, Mom was looking at the chocolate, then at the packaging, and said, “This is the kind of sport we love! We could do this every day.”
    I nearly sprayed tea from my nose. Since then, we tease each other, saying, “Well, should we work out?”
  • We went on vacation and left our fairly large dog under my mom’s care. We came back 10 days later and were surprised to see that our dog, who wasn’t slim to begin with, had gotten even broader and was waddling about.
    Meanwhile, my mom greeted us upset and indignant. “What kind of people are you? Don’t you feed your dog at all? I came over on the first day, sat in the chair, and he ran up to me, settled nearby, and started drooling on my leg, poor, starving thing.”
    My husband and I laughed so hard we almost fell in the hallway. You see, we originally found our dog on the street. We fed him, nurtured him ourselves, and would initially put him to sleep with a warm water bottle in a sock so he wouldn’t freeze.
    Since then, he’s become attached to socks and learned that the owners are food and safety, and as an adult, he developed a habit of drooling on a sock on the foot when he gets anxious. Mom, being family, has a scent almost like mine, so he went to her for comfort. We explained everything to my mom, now we just need to figure out how to inform the dog that it’s diet time. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • The best life hack. I told my kid the candy up front at the grocery store is for dogs. Now every time we go in, I remind her “it’s for dogs” and she goes “I know mommy, it’s always for dogs” — she’s 3.
    We’re on vacation today, so new state and new environment but wow I felt like a standup comedian with the amount of people laughing in line and the guy behind me saying, “That’s genius.” © Confident_Algae_*** / Reddit
  • My husband and my mom didn’t get along at first, but now they’re inseparable. During our first year of marriage, our apartment got flooded, so we had to move to my mom’s.
    One morning I heard my mom shouting in the kitchen, “Oh, so that’s what you’re like! Shame on you!” I rushed to the kitchen to find my husband rolling on the floor with laughter while Mom, in her robe, was chasing the cat around the table, who had stolen his tie.
    Mom indignantly said, “You could at least help. You’re like a little kid! What am I going to do with you two, put on your ties and go to work!” And indeed, that day she sent the cat out of the house. Luckily, the cat was used to it and loved to roam outside.
  • My mom and I were on vacation in Egypt. A local guy started flirting with me and just wouldn’t give up. Mom eventually got tired of it and solved the problem. She took out her phone and showed him a photo of me shoveling huge snowdrifts in our village, then translated in English that we would take him there with us.
  • Every time my mom argues with my dad, she goes on a dating site for foreigners, looks at tons of likes and compliments from them, reassures herself of her attractiveness, and then logs out. Sometimes, I dream that she would actually meet someone there and we would move to Europe. © Overheard / Ideer
  • In my teenage years, I became interested in makeup and beauty gadgets. I bought all sorts of bottles, brushes, and curlers. And of course, I decided to try that cucumber eye mask.
    I sliced a cucumber into rings, sat in a chair, and imagined myself as a beauty in some romantic melodrama. That’s when my mom, coming home from work, caught me. On her way to the bathroom, she said, “Hey, gorgeous, go chop the salad!” What a letdown.
  • We told our daughter that the tooth fairy only collects perfectly clean teeth. That way, when we forgot to put money under her pillow, she assumed her tooth needed to be shinier. She’d run straight to the bathroom to clean it in the sink with soap and the tooth fairy would definitely come that night! © whimsikelly / Reddit
  • Our mom has a sense of humor and imagination. Once, during our childhood, an imaginary pet appeared in our house — a polite Moose. He was so loved that he developed his own character and backstory over time: he cooked in the kitchen, wore a robe and slippers, took long showers, went on tours, and was friendly and tactful. We often talked about him with laughter.
    My younger sister married a guy who had been nicknamed Moose since childhood. Everything aligned, except they live separately. Pleasant miracles! © Overheard / Ideer
  • Like all children, I picked up various phrases from adults as a child. Once, I came back from school and asked my mom to pour me some tea, to which she jokingly replied, “Beggars can’t have servants.”
    The next day, the teacher asked me to wipe the board during recess, and you can guess what I answered. However, she didn’t appreciate my humor, and in the evening, my mom and I were sitting with the principal laughing together. My mom didn’t scold me. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Mom worked a lot, so sometimes I cooked. Mom would call to give me some instructions. I never quite understood her phrases, like “to taste” or “by eye.”
    So Mom got creative, and once I saw a note on the fridge, saying, “Daughter, if Grandma appears in your dreams and waves a ladle at you — it means you haven’t added enough salt to the soup. But seriously: ’by eye’ means 2 pinches. Break a leg!”
  • Inherited a trick from my mother-in-law. When my husband was little, they lived in a house that had an unfinished basement with a dirt floor, so he and his brother were told that an alligator named Alfie lived down there so they had to stay out.
    We now tell my 3-year-old that Alfie the alligator lives in our basement and comes up when we’re sleeping to eat her crumbs, so she’s more careful about spilling her snacks. © avilak90 / Reddit

Our moms are funny, resourceful and most loved. And let’s not forget about dads — they can brighten even the dullest day. Share your funny stories about your parents in the comments below.

