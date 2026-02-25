14 Times Moms Took Their Sense of Humor to a Whole New Level

I Refused to Knit My Coworker a Free Blanket, and Now HR Is Involved
People
month ago
Mom is our first teacher. We learn a lot from her, and a sense of humor is often no exception. A timely phrase, an expressive look, or a witty joke — one way or another, moms always find a reason to make us laugh (even if sometimes it’s unintentional). We’ve put together hilarious stories that warm the heart and immediately make you want to call your mom.
Our moms are funny, resourceful and most loved. And let’s not forget about dads — they can brighten even the dullest day. Share your funny stories about your parents in the comments below.