I Refused to Babysit My Sister’s Kids for Free, the Fallout Was Brutal

Hey Bright Side,

So, here’s my little story, and trust me, it’s been a wild ride.

For years, I’ve been playing the “free babysitter” for my sister Amanda’s three kids. They’re, well, a handful. But it started off small, you know? A few hours here and there, just helping out. But it became this weekly thing. Every week, without fail, I’d be watching them, feeding them, cleaning up after them, no thanks, no pay. It was a lot, but hey, family, right? I never said anything because, well, that’s what families do. They help each other, right?

But then it started to wear me down. Like, I’d barely had a moment to myself. I didn’t even remember what it felt like to have a quiet evening. So, one day, I just had to say it. I couldn’t keep doing it for free anymore. I told Amanda I just couldn’t babysit every week. And, well, she kind of lost it.