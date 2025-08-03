I Banned My Sister and Her Kids From My Home — My House, My Rules

Hey Bright Side!

So here’s the deal: my sister and her kids stayed over at my place recently, and I made it clear—like, really clear—that my expensive PC in my home office was off-limits, especially with the toddler around. I specifically told her not to let him anywhere near it.

But the next morning, I walk into my office, and what do I find? The toddler had somehow gotten into my office and managed to dump a whole sippy cup of juice all over my PC. It was a disaster. Juice was literally dripping from the keyboard and screen. I couldn’t believe it.