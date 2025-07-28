I Banned My Brother’s Family From My House, I Refuse to Be Exploited

Dear Bright Side,

So, I am in two minds. My family thinks I messed up, and I think I just stood up for myself. Here’s how things went unhinged.

I live in a beach town and have a rather large home, so my family often comes and spends time with me, which is cool. Earlier this month, my brother, his wife, and their two kids have been visiting. It’s been days. The problem?

They expect help with everything! I walk into the room and immediately hear, “Can you grab this? Can you do that?” Last evening, I slogged over dinner and called them when it was ready. No one came to the table or even responded.

They were glued to their phones! For me, it was the last straw. After 20 minutes, the food got cold, so I decided to wrap up the kitchen, freeze the leftovers, and call it a day.

The next morning, I woke up to sullen faces, with my SIL demanding breakfast because they had starved last night. I told them, calmly, that firstly, they could always cook for themselves, and secondly, I had stored the food in the freezer, and they could have reheated the same.