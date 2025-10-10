I Refused to Rescue a Tourist Who Slept in — I’m a Tour Guide, Not Their Alarm Clock
Traveling with strangers can be exciting or chaotic. When everyone’s respectful, it’s a joy. But when one person feels entitled, the whole group pays for it.
A Brightside reader, Stace (F,23), a tour guide, learnt the hard way how one man’s carelessness could turn into the most unexpected blame game.
Here’s her story:
During my gap year, I signed up as a tour guide in Paris. I’ve always loved France and it was always fun to show tourists the city through my eyes. Two weeks ago, I was guiding a group of Americans on a week-long tour through Paris. The group was small, friendly, and punctual, except for one traveler, let’s call him Ethan. From day one, he acted like schedules were optional. He’d stroll in late with a grin and say, “Don’t worry, the city isn’t going anywhere.” I kept things professional giving him gentle reminders and polite warnings. But nothing changed and I could see the group was getting annoyed that we were always behind schedule.
I had to do my job.
On the third day of the tour, Ethan didn’t show up at all. We were supposed to leave at 8:00 a.m. for a tour of Louvre, and by 8:30, he was still missing. I called him several times but there was no answer. After checking with the hostel staff and waiting as long as possible, I had to decide: either the group lose their tour, or we left one man behind. I chose the group.
Two hours later, my phone rang.
That’s when the accusations began.
Ethan was shouting before I could even speak. “You left me behind! Do you realize how dangerous that was?!” I tried to stay calm. “Ethan, I called you several times. You didn’t answer.” He snapped back, “You should’ve waited, I’ve paid for this tour too”
Then came the shocking part, he said I was the reason he overslept. Apparently, he’d stayed up late in the hostel lobby watching a football match and then got locked out when the doors closed for the night. He waited almost three hours before someone let him in. In his mind, that was my fault too.
The blame game continued.
He said that because I “didn’t check on him,” I’d put him “in danger.” I reminded him gently, “Ethan, I can’t be responsible for where guests go after hours. You’re part of a group, and I have to keep everyone safe and on schedule.” He didn’t want to hear it. He hung up and later that day, he packed his things and left the tour.
He almost made me lose my job.
I have to admit, I did feel a little guilty that he left the trip but that had never been my intention. I had simply been doing my job. Later, I found out he complained to the tour company that I had deliberately left him out and put him in an unsafe situation. This could have cost me my job but luckily the rest of my tour group had left reviews on how well the tour was handled and how fairly everyone was treated so my manager believed my version of events.
I’m still not sure I did the right thing. I hate that I had cost him his holiday but I don’t know what else I could have done.
Thank you for writing to us, Stace. We’re glad you found something you love doing in your gap year and this experience has not spoiled it for you. Here’s our take on the situation.
- Not everyone will like how you do your job: When you set boundaries or enforce rules, someone will always think you’re being unfair but fairness isn’t always comfortable.
- You can’t save people from their own choices. Some will create chaos and expect you to clean it up. That doesn’t make you heartless when you refuse, it makes you responsible.
- Don’t take every accusation personally. People see situations through their own emotions, not always through facts. Their story doesn’t have to become your truth.
- Do what’s right, even if it’s unpopular. Respect and professionalism speak louder than any angry words.
Going on vacation allows us to see the world and experience new cultures. Sometimes holidays don’t quite go as planned. Here are 10 real-life vacation fails that went completely off track.