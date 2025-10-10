I Refused to Rescue a Tourist Who Slept in — I’m a Tour Guide, Not Their Alarm Clock

On the third day of the tour, Ethan didn’t show up at all. We were supposed to leave at 8:00 a.m. for a tour of Louvre, and by 8:30, he was still missing. I called him several times but there was no answer. After checking with the hostel staff and waiting as long as possible, I had to decide: either the group lose their tour, or we left one man behind. I chose the group.

Two hours later, my phone rang.