I Refuse to Be a Free Babysitter for My Stepchildren — My Comfort Comes Before Anyone

<strong>Hi Bright Side,



My husband’s ex sends their three loud kids to us on 2 workdays, and now on weekends too! He just plays with them but I do all the work. ’I’m not babysitting on my days off!’ I finally snapped. He remained quiet. That night, imagine my horror when I came home and found my suitcases lined up in the middle of the living room as if I were an unwelcome guest. My husband sat there with a cold expression. He told me that if I wanted to set my own rules, then it was time for me to go. He claimed the house was his, and that it belonged to his children before it would ever belong to me. Then he gave me an ultimatum: either I take care of the kids on his terms, or I leave. With my heart pounding, I picked up my suitcases and walked out the door.

It’s been two days since, and not a single call or message from him. Now I keep asking myself: should I have swallowed my pride and apologized, or is standing my ground the only choice I really have?



Sincerely,

Claire