Keanu Reeves’s Latest Appearance Causes Debate Whether He Got a Facelift

Keanu Reeves caused a stir on social media when he showed up at an event with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. Fans were worried about his looks and couldn't stop talking about it.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant stepped out for a night at the Annual Hammer Museum Gala, but their appearance quickly became the talk of the town. Grant looked stunning in a teal ensemble with a white shirt and a glitzy handbag, while Reeves went for a smart-casual vibe in a dark corduroy blazer and pants, layered with a charcoal jacket, scarf, and brown boots.

Photos of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the Gala sparked a flurry of reactions online, particularly concerning Reeves' appearance. One person said that he looked "sad, tired, very thin." Others speculated about potential cosmetic procedures, with comments ranging from "botoxed" to questioning , "Did he have a facelift?".

Amid worries about Reeves' appearance, one admirer lauded him as a "lovely-hearted man." Conversely, another commenter appreciated his new haircut, suggesting his previous look needed a refresh.

However, some critiques turned toward Reeves' girlfriend, with one remarking that she looked considerably older, likening her appearance to that of his grandmother.