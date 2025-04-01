8 Brides Who Got Their Sweet Revenge—And It Was Glorious

As long as I can remember, my parents loved my sister more. When I got my first boyfriend, I didn’t want to bring him home, but my parents insisted. Well, one time we were separated, and he came to see me to tell me that my sister was flirting with him. Of course, my sister told my parents a different story: that my boyfriend had tried to flirt with her instead, but she refused, of course, because how could she do that to me?

Guess who my parents believed. Well, my boyfriend wasn’t perfect, but... I believed him right away. Anyway, my parents forbade me to go out with such a horrible boy. I got another, but again my sister accused him of flirting with her when he refused her advances. Again, my parents believed her. The relationship couldn’t handle the Romeo and Juliet situation and fizzled out again.

College was my savior. I started to be happy. I still contacted my parents and visited them on holidays and such, but since they refused to pay for anything, I could excuse not going much because of money. During this time, I avoided introducing them to a man. It was around this time that I met my husband.

When we talked about getting married, we decided that we didn’t care much about the ceremony because of our budget, as we would rather spend it on a dream trip to Europe for our honeymoon. As for where to do it, since his family was spread out and mine was still mostly concentrated in my hometown, we decided to do it there. We sent out the engagement announcement and the “save the date for” a few months later.

Well, at this point, my parents naturally demanded to meet my husband. He had been preparing for this. He even bought a high quality recorder that he could hide in a pocket to record everything. He was excited, thinking of all the ways he could rebuff my sister’s advances, insult her, and then share the recording of her attempts with my family. So he went off alone, excited to meet them.

And later came back euphoric. “Babe! Babe! You wouldn’t believe what they wanted! Babe! We can screw them so bad, there are so many possibilities!” I was confused and wanted to listen to the recording, but he wisely told me I’d better listen to him first, or I’d misunderstand him.

Well... he went there, and instead of flirting, my parents and sister sat him down. After some grumbling about not agreeing with him, my judgment, etc., they announced that they were willing to pay for my wedding... on one condition. My sister would be the first to walk down the aisle at my wedding. In a wedding dress.

Their excuse was that it wasn’t okay for a younger sister to get married first, so it was only fair that my sister at least have the experience. At my venue. With pictures taken, and the dress, and she’d have a cake later, etc. And my husband had the recording to prove it. I was shocked.

It was then that we decided to make a plan: Act like we agreed, but then hire security and don’t let them in. My husband went back to my parents. He said he would be willing to help them. He pointed out that I don’t like conflict, so if I was surprised by it, I might not throw a tantrum in front of everyone. On the other hand, marriage IS a big deal, so who knows if I’d lash out.

So he suggested a compromise: they’d help pay for things. That way I’d feel even more pressure not to say anything, because not only would we be public, but I’d be grateful for their help, and that would appease me. They agreed. And so began the months of deception, where my parents and sister thought they were fooling me, and my husband and I were fooling them.

Soon the day came. The plan my parents/sister/husband came up with was: wait until everyone was seated. Since the bride always comes out late, they would have my sister arrive at that exact time (so I wouldn’t see her and try to stop it) and walk down the aisle. By the time I heard what was happening, it would be too late to do anything. We made sure to keep our real security hidden at first.

When the guests and my parents arrived, all they could see was a woman with a list of names to check. Only after my parents arrived and sat down did we bring out the security. A guy who looked like a bodyguard. We told him not to let anyone in to see my sister, and even agreed to pay a nice tip if he didn’t reveal what we told him. Soon the time came.

My parents got a text that my sister was less than 5 minutes away, so my dad went and told people to start. My bridesmaids had been told to follow his lead beforehand, so they obeyed without checking with me. After they all went down and took their places, my dad stood at the entrance as if waiting for me. The bridal song started playing, the doors opened and... I walked in.

My dad looked horrified that I was there. He tried to look behind me, but you can’t see the entrance to the venue from where we were, so he couldn’t see what happened to my sister. And then his phone rang, I saw the caller ID and it was her. He just... left me there with a mumbled “something came up.” At some point, my mom left as well.

My husband’s dad quickly ran over and took my arm. He’d been warned he might have to do that. Seeing him run frantically to me made me smile. I walked down the aisle and heard whispers as people discussed what had happened. Some seemed to be leaving to check. By the time I reached my husband, though, all was well. He made me feel better by joking that my sad face was so real I deserved an Oscar, and don’t worry, he’d rake them over the coals for what they did.

We got married without a hitch. My parents didn’t come back. I noticed a lot of people leaving and coming back during the party, but no one dared tell me what was going on. Well, what happened is... it worked! My sister arrived in a wedding dress. The security guard refused to let her in. Per our agreement, he claimed she must be in the wrong place because there was already a bride.

My dad went there and tried to threaten him with the police, claiming he’d never heard of him, so he couldn’t be working there. The security agreed with the police because he was hired by us and doing his job. My dad realized it was too late and tried to demand that he let my sister in. All my parents could do now was damage control, as everyone who found out was horrified that they were trying to pull it off and yelled and cursed at them.

The three of them, of course, said it wasn’t a secret and threw my husband under the bus. At this point, my husband was called. When he came, he put on his best look of confusion and denied, denied, denied. He denied ever agreeing to anything so ridiculous.

When they insisted that he had, he demanded proof, and of course they couldn’t produce any. All the text exchanges they could produce were about normal wedding decisions. My sister was screaming and crying and apparently sitting on the floor, kicking her legs like a child.

We had a great time. My husband only kept the forced angry face for a short while before he broke into a smile. After that, we went back to the hotel to get some sleep before our honeymoon. Of course, the three of them have been trying to contact me ever since. I’ve refused their calls. @sisterinmywedding / Reddit