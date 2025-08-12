Plus-Size Traveler Sparks Outrage After Revealing Why She Stopped Booking a Second Seat

However, not everyone shares the same opinion. Critics have accused Kirsty of being “selfish” and “disrespectful” to other passengers, claiming that if she can’t fit in a single seat, she should pay for the extra space.

One commenter argued, “I was sitting next to a woman who should have bought 2 seats earlier this year, she took a third of my seat, causing me to have to lean the entire flight-my back hurt for 3 days after. If you cannot fit inside your seat, then buy another. It’s selfish not to.”

Despite the criticism, Kirsty remains steadfast in her belief that booking a second seat isn’t the right answer for everyone. “While it works for some, it’s not a blanket solution for all plus-size people,” she said, hoping to spark a more nuanced conversation around the issue.