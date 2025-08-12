Plus-Size Traveler Sparks Outrage After Revealing Why She Stopped Booking a Second Seat
Traveling as a plus-size person comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to flying. Narrow aisles, cramped seats, and limited space often make the experience uncomfortable. For many, booking an extra seat seems like a practical solution. But for Kirsty Leanne, a proud plus-size traveler and influencer, this isn’t always the case — and she’s here to explain why.
Why Paying for a Second Seat Doesn’t Work for Kirsty.
Kirsty, who shares her travel experiences and tips with over 129,000 followers on TikTok (@kirstyleannetravels), recently posted a video explaining why she refuses to book an additional seat on planes, despite the common advice to do so. The video quickly went viral, garnering over 1.3 million views and sparking debate among her followers.
In her post, Kirsty explained that while many people think booking a second seat is the best way to ensure comfort, it’s not a “one size fits all” solution. She highlighted several reasons why this option isn’t as ideal as it might seem. First and foremost, she pointed out the hefty price tag. “Booking a second seat can be incredibly expensive, and for many people, it’s simply out of their budget,” she said.
But the financial aspect is just the beginning. Kirsty also revealed the logistical nightmares she’s faced when attempting to book an extra seat. “Every airline has a different process, and finding the right one on their website can be nearly impossible,” she explained.
She recalled multiple instances where customer service didn’t understand what she was trying to do, leading to confusion at check-in and even the loss of her extra seat reservation altogether.
A Major Hassle and Not Always Honored.
Kirsty’s struggles with booking an additional seat are not isolated incidents. She shared a particularly anxiety-inducing experience when, after securing a second seat, staff had no idea how to handle the reservation. In some cases, her extra seat was sold to standby passengers, leaving her with no guarantee of the comfort she had paid for.
But it’s not just the booking process that makes extra seats problematic. Changes to the aircraft layout at the last minute can result in the two seats not even being next to each other.
A Divisive Topic: Support and Backlash
As expected, Kirsty’s stance on booking an extra seat has sparked a heated debate in the comments section of her TikTok post. Some people are fiercely supportive, agreeing with Kirsty’s point that it’s unfair to expect plus-size travelers to spend extra money on something that doesn’t guarantee comfort. One commenter wrote, “I am a size 8, and I barely fit in an airplane seat, so maybe plus-size people are not the problem.”
Another commenter added, “No one tells people who have long legs or broad shoulders to buy two seats. When you get on a plane, you’re agreeing to close quarters. It just isn’t a big deal!” emphasizing this attitude towards plus-size people is unfair.
However, not everyone shares the same opinion. Critics have accused Kirsty of being “selfish” and “disrespectful” to other passengers, claiming that if she can’t fit in a single seat, she should pay for the extra space.
One commenter argued, “I was sitting next to a woman who should have bought 2 seats earlier this year, she took a third of my seat, causing me to have to lean the entire flight-my back hurt for 3 days after. If you cannot fit inside your seat, then buy another. It’s selfish not to.”
Despite the criticism, Kirsty remains steadfast in her belief that booking a second seat isn’t the right answer for everyone. “While it works for some, it’s not a blanket solution for all plus-size people,” she said, hoping to spark a more nuanced conversation around the issue.
The Bigger Picture: Inclusivity and Accessibility in Travel
Kirsty’s video and the subsequent conversation have drawn attention to the broader issue of inclusivity in the travel industry. Many plus-size travelers, including Kirsty, have long called for airlines and other travel providers to be more accommodating.
From seatbelt extenders to larger seats, there’s a growing demand for changes that will make travel more accessible for everyone, regardless of body size.
What Do You Think?
Kirsty’s post has definitely stirred the pot, with people both defending and challenging her decision. But what do you think? Should airlines make more room for larger passengers, or is it fair to expect them to pay for extra seats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
