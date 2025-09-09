My Stepbrother Crashed My Car—My Family Blames Me

Dear Bright Side,

I’m 31 years old. Yesterday, my stepbrother took my car without permission, saying it was just for a “spin.” He wrecked it, and the repair estimate came to $15K. I demanded he pay.

The next day, I got a call from my stepdad. I was in disbelief when he said, “He’ll pay only after you ease up on the demands. He made a mistake, and we need to support him.” I said, “Fine, then you can support him by paying for his ’mistake’. I need the money back.”

The next day, I had a lawyer draft a formal repayment agreement. Now my stepbrother is furious. He says I’m “ready to ruin his life over a car, as he doesn’t have money to pay.”

My stepdad claims I caused the tension between him and my mom. Now, he’s demanding that she ban me from the family and stop all contact. How much more surreal can it all get? Can I get some advice? Thank you!

Albert