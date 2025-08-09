My Best Friend’s Husband Wants to Be With Me—Now I’m Stuck in a Heartbreaking Dilemma

Hello, Bright Side,

My name is Natasha. I’ve been best friends with Sara for years. We’re super close, and I’ve always considered her husband, let’s call him Jason, as just a good guy, a great husband, and a supportive father.

A few weeks ago, Jason confessed that he’s attracted to me. He also said that he wanted to keep it a secret. I was shocked and uncomfortable. I told him I wasn’t interested and that I’d never betray Sara like that.

The worst part is that she’s 8 months pregnant. She’s been doing everything alone while he’s away on business. But that didn’t stop him.

His messages started getting darker. He asked for pictures, suggested meetups, and even tried to give me a burner phone number so we could talk more privately. I told him to stop multiple times, but it only got worse.

Honestly, it made me sick to my stomach, but I kept it to myself because I didn’t want to stir things up while Sara was pregnant.

Then, last week, Jason sent a message saying that he was “seriously thinking about leaving Sara” and wanted to be with me. I’m feeling completely disgusted by this whole situation. But now I’m stuck.

I’m debating whether or not to tell Sara about what’s been happening. Part of me feels like she deserves to know the truth, but another part is worried about how it’ll affect her, especially since she’s so close to giving birth.

I don’t want to be the one to break her heart, but I also can’t bear it alone, as the situation only gets worse. Honestly, I’m afraid of how it all may turn out.

Should I just keep this to myself and let them handle their marriage in their own way? What would you do?