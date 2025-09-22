I Refuse to Share My Grandma’s Inheritance—No One Else Even Bothered to Visit Her

Now my sister is saying that “Grandma’s real wishes” were for us to share and that I’m being greedy. I told her the letter doesn’t change the legal will. She accused me of manipulating Grandma into changing her mind later in life.

It’s turning into a full-blown family fight. My sister is threatening to take me to court, even though the letter wouldn’t hold up legally. She keeps calling me a “thief” and telling people I took advantage of Grandma.

Now I feel stuck. On one hand, I know the legal will is on my side. On the other hand, it’s like this old letter threw gasoline on the fire and made me look bad to half the family.

Do you think I need to share the house if there’s this old letter floating around?



Annie W. L.