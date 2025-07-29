Dad Sold Everything to Build a Park for His Disabled Daughter, and the Reason Is Heartbreaking
Morgan Hartman was born with physical and cognitive disabilities that limited her ability to enjoy the world like other children. In 2006, Gordon, her dad, saw Morgan eager to join the other kids at a hotel pool, only to be met with hesitation and reluctance. This moment set in motion a journey that would lead to the creation of Morgan’s Wonderland, a theme park built specifically for individuals with special needs. The space where children, regardless of ability, could connect, play, and learn from each other.
Gordon Hartman thought of a park where accessibility wasn’t just a luxury—it was a given.
He decided that this would be a place where every child could enjoy themselves, regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities.
Gordon wasn’t just thinking of his daughter. He was thinking of the thousands of families with disabled children who also faced similar barriers. His response? To sell everything he had and invest his life savings into building something that would bring joy to these families.
Located in San Antonio, Texas, Morgan’s Wonderland opened its doors in 2010.
Unlike most theme parks, Morgan’s Wonderland was designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring that no one feels left out. The ground is covered with soft, safe materials, the paths are wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs, and the rides themselves are designed to be enjoyed by children with various disabilities.
Specially designed rides are one of the unique features of the park. For example, the Sensory Village allows children to engage in creative activities like playing with water and sand in a sensory-friendly environment. The park also boasts an entirely wheelchair-accessible carousel, and its sensory-friendly theater offers a safe space for families to enjoy movies together.
A particularly heartwarming aspect of the park is the commitment to providing free admission to those with special needs.
In 2017, the park expanded with the opening of Morgan’s Inspiration Island, a water park designed to be fully accessible for those with physical disabilities.
The expansion further solidified the park’s commitment to creating a world where everyone can participate, regardless of their challenges.
Morgan’s Inspiration Island features water attractions like a fully wheelchair-accessible riverboat ride, as well as cooling zones that provide a refreshing escape for all guests, especially those with special needs. It was designed with thoughtful elements to ensure that everyone can enjoy the water without barriers: specially designed waterproof wheelchairs that guests can use throughout the park.
The park also has a sensory space, which is equipped with calming lights, sounds, and other sensory elements to help children with autism or sensory processing challenges.
Visitors to the park have shared their stories of how it’s given them a sense of belonging and community that they’ve never experienced before.
- Love Morgan’s Wonderland and the inspiration that you are to so many, Morgan. The park brings inclusion to people in many walks of life who might not have that experience if it weren’t for you and your family. 🙏❤️
- Thank you for inspiring such an amazing network of resources for those of us who need extra assistance for kids with disabilities. You all are doing amazing things! 🙌❤️
- Morgan Wonderland is our very own special place. Mr Hartman, we love U & your family. Thank you for bringing so many beautiful memories & smiles to our community ❤️ This is a place everyone can enjoy!
- You can FEEL the loving embrace between a father and his daughter here. Inspired action occurred, and now look at all who get to enjoy their beautiful space. Bless this family!
- I understand that feeling (and frustration) about our son being misunderstood—it’s a great empowerment to drive for something good.
- A dad I’ll always admire 💜 Everything he’s done in this city, unlike anything in the world, is rooted in love for his daughter 💜
- This man is my inspiration! I understand the feeling with my own son! It’s hard as a special needs parent, and Morgan’s Wonderland is one of the greatest experiences my son has ever had! Love it there!
At the start, Gordon’s guiding motto was: “Together, we CAN make a difference!” Today, after countless successes and many more on the way, his motto has evolved to: “Together, we ARE making a difference!”
By creating this park, Gordon didn’t just build a theme park—he built a community, a place where everyone belongs. It stands as a testament to what love and dedication can achieve.
