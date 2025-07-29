Dad Sold Everything to Build a Park for His Disabled Daughter, and the Reason Is Heartbreaking

Unlike most theme parks, Morgan’s Wonderland was designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring that no one feels left out. The ground is covered with soft, safe materials, the paths are wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs, and the rides themselves are designed to be enjoyed by children with various disabilities.

Specially designed rides are one of the unique features of the park. For example, the Sensory Village allows children to engage in creative activities like playing with water and sand in a sensory-friendly environment. The park also boasts an entirely wheelchair-accessible carousel, and its sensory-friendly theater offers a safe space for families to enjoy movies together.

A particularly heartwarming aspect of the park is the commitment to providing free admission to those with special needs.