15 People Who Turned Their Balconies Into a Perfect Summer Spot

These balconies are so cozy that you won’t want to leave them at all. They are great places to enjoy summer there, relax after work, and simply spend every evening.

“My catio during the day and night”

“I gave my balcony a low-cost upgrade.”

“My balcony is finally starting to be what I imagined it would be.”

“My partner made a railing like this on the balcony.”

“All my life I’ve wanted to live high up with a balcony. The dream has come true, first steps done, just gotta finish it off.”

“I used to have a workshop on the balcony, but the period of passion for manual labor had passed, and my soul craved beauty and peace.”

“My tiny but cozy balcony during the day and night.”

“My balcony — before (last summer when I moved in) and now”

“Decorated my balcony for summer.”

I would spend all day on that balcony! © *****y_cloudberry / Reddit

“My balcony is slowly becoming more and more cozy.”

“Gave our balcony some life today!”

“My balcony in the rain.”

Like a treehouse in an enchanted forest. Perfect weather for watercolors! © Unknown author / Reddit

“Our little balcony”

“I love my balcony.”

“I was told my balcony is a cozy space.”