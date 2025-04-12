18 Renovations That Didn’t Go as Smoothly as Planned

Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Keely Reveals Stunning Transformation and Looks 20 Years Younger
People
7 months ago
It’s no secret that renovations require a lot of effort, time and nerves. But even the most experienced people can’t always predict what surprises this venture will bring, both at the stage of planning and preparation, and after the completion of all the work. But in addition to a fresh and beautiful interior, there are always interesting stories and fun memories.
And here are more renovation stories that are not for the faint of heart.