12 Utterly Weird Kitchen Tools That Left Us Stunned
The kitchen is a place where creativity thrives, not just in the meals we prepare but also in the tools we use. From antique utensils to cutting-edge gadgets, many kitchen items have caught people’s attention online. These unique tools not only enhance the cooking process but also add character and curiosity to any kitchen.
Whether you’re passionate about cooking, fascinated by history, or simply enjoy finding clever kitchen accessories, these discoveries are sure to capture your interest and spark inspiration.
1. “Found in a kitchen drawer. What is it?”
Answer: Oh! It is a tool that extracts lemon juice. A citrus reamer.
2. “Any idea what these are and what they’re for? 100+ year old European kitchen utensils.”
Answer: They can be used for both shaping butter and rolling gnocchi.
3. “About 6 inches long, made of metal. What is it? The handles don’t open up the cups looking things when squeezed.”
4. “These have been in our kitchen drawer for ages, but we haven’t figured out what they are used for. Any ideas?”
5. “Any idea what these things are? They’re wavy and made of metal. That was the box they came in. Mug included in pic for size comparison.”
Answer: It’s the world’s most impractical set of salad servers.
6. “What’s this vintage kitchen gadget for?”
Answer: It is called a pastry blender. That is for making pie dough. It allows you to cut the butter into the flour without making the butter melt.
7. “Found this in a kitchen drawer. Maybe 6 cm long. The metal part on the end is free-swinging, not spring-loaded.”
A user shared what it could be, “My grandmother had one of these, she used it to put cake pans in and out of the oven. I don’t know if that’s what it was intended for, but it is how she used it.”
Answer: It’s a part of a jar opener.
8. “Found this cabinet door in our new house. What is this supposed to be used for?”
Answer: It’s for storing baking trays right next to the oven.
9. “Little razors attached to some sort of handle...found on top of fridge. My husband has no idea either.”
10. “Metal thing with a folding sharp tip... It’s pretty small.”
Answer: It’s a can opener.
11. “What is this meant to be used for? 3 metal rods that can be pulled out of a narrow kitchen cabinet.”
12. “The hole gets smaller when I squeeze it. Found in kitchen at parents’ house. What do I use it for?”
Answer: It is used to strip corn on the cob.
Here are unusual objects that left people so confused about their purpose that they had to turn to the internet for answers.