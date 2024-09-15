I Stumbled Upon a Secret Letter Revealing Alarming Details About My Boyfriend

It’s inspiring to see women supporting one another, whether it’s a friend helping another friend or a stranger offering support to someone she doesn’t know. In this article, a woman discreetly left a letter for her ex-boyfriend’s future girlfriend, providing a heads-up about what to expect and sharing insights from her own experiences. This powerful example of solidarity was shared on Reddit by the new girlfriend, who received numerous supportive messages and opinions from the online community.

She wrote: "My boyfriend Steve (30m) and I (28f) have been together for 2 years and have been living together for 8 months. I was cleaning our apartment when I found a note in the back of a cabinet that read: 'Dear Steve’s Future Girlfriend,

I know it’s you reading this because he’d never clean back here. I’m putting this here because I’m leaving him soon and want to warn you about him:

1-He will not clean;

2-He will not listen;

3-He will make everything feel like it’s your fault;

It’s not your fault, he’s just an incompetent man. I’m leaving him, I suggest you do the same.

Best wishes, Natalia'"

She added: "I read the note and brought it to show to him and hear his response. He immediately ripped it up and said not to listen to it, that she was crazy and untrustworthy. I told him that the fact that he hasn’t found the note in the 5 years since they broke up is a red flag to me because it does mean he’s never cleaned back there and that he has been cleaning less and less since I moved in. He told me this is just his ex continuing to manipulate and ruin his life, and I was letting it work. We continued to argue along the same lines, and I eventually left to spend the night at a friend's place. Steve has been a great boyfriend so far. He gets along with my family. He has given me gifts and flowers and always tells me how much he loves me. He’s not wrong that the cleaning hasn’t really been brought up before, but the note made me realize it had been less and less and that we needed to have a full conversation about this."

She went on explaining: "He texted me afterwards saying he’s sorry that I felt like I had to leave, but that it’s a wrong move for me to take a note over our 2-year relationship and to leave him and our pets alone. I don’t know what to do or what to believe right now. I’m contemplating trying to find and reach out to Natalia. Steve thinks I should come back home and let it go, that his past should not affect our future. He makes it sound like his ex was manipulative and petty throughout their relationship, but I don’t know what to trust. When we moved in together 8 months ago, the cleaning was 50/50. Since then, he’s been doing things less and less. I have to remind him to do things like to bring his plates to the sink or take out the trash, and I didn’t have to before. The dishes will pile up unless I do them, to the point he’s had leftover food mold on the plates."

She continued: "I’m not a confrontational person, so I was just asking him to fix it when it came up. The note made me reflect on it more and try to have an actual full conversation, and I will say I didn’t feel listened to when I talked to him about it. I tried to use the note to start a conversation about cleaning, and he got so stuck on the fact that I was listening to his ex instead of him, that he wouldn’t listen to what I think are valid concerns. He thinks I’m letting the note have “confirmation bias” so no matter what he says I’ll think he’s in the wrong. Also, I didn’t leave him permanently, this all happened yesterday and I only spent one night at a friend's because I didn’t feel like our conversation was going anywhere last night, and he wouldn’t let me sleep until I let it go. I’m going back today and wanted to get advice and feedback before I do."

Other Redditors weighed in, offering their own insights and advice to her.

It’s almost ironic how easy it would have been for him to shut this entire thing down with the simplest of responses: 'Hmm, you’re right, I’ll make sure to clean more.' That would have immediately countered points 2 and 3.

But he’d rather be right, and he’d rather play the aggrieved party. You didn’t do anything wrong by trying to have a conversation off the back of that note. His reaction should tell you everything. © Mobius_Stripping / Reddit

“Don’t expect to change a man unless he’s in diapers.” This behavior will continue on, he’s gotten away with it before up to a certain point. He wants someone to pick up after him like his mommy.

Any time a guy says, “My ex is/was crazy,” is a MASSIVE red flag right there. It’s something guys have been saying since the dawn of time to belittle their former partners. He’ll say the same thing about you to his next girlfriend. You have to ask yourself, “Was she crazy, or did he drive her crazy with his behavior and laziness?”

I’d leave your own note when you do finally dump him. And reach out to his ex, see what she has to say. © Equal-Brilliant2640 / Reddit

It sounds like everything she warned you about in the note came true. He had never cleaned there, he didn't listen to your concerns, and he turned it back around on you and somehow made it your fault. Red flag honestly. © gem1n-eye / Reddit

It seems like Natalia was spot on with her note. The fact his only defense was “she’s crazy” tells me that, if you break up with him over his behavior, he’ll be telling his next girlfriend that you are “crazy, manipulative, and petty”. If you do decide to leave him, write your own note for his next girlfriend and make sure to add: “4-He will tell you all his exes were crazy and will add you to that list when you leave him.” © Princess-Pancake-97 / Reddit

Well, he’s not cleaning, he’s not listening to you, and he’s making it out to be your fault “for trusting a note over him.” So, it seems the ex's assessment might be accurate. It doesn’t look like he’s open to discussing his poor housekeeping, and personally, I don’t think you’ll be able to address it now without the note coming up.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether this is something you can tolerate. It seems he hasn’t learned anything from his last relationship. © VonBoo / Reddit