I Refuse to Forgive My Dad for Lying to Me My Entire Life
Our reader always thought she had a close relationship with her dad, but when she uncovered hidden letters from her mom, everything changed. These letters, dated years after her mom was believed to be gone, revealed a shocking truth. What Emma thought was a family bond was actually built on a lie. Read her story to find out how this discovery turned her world upside down.
Hello, Bright Side,
I (27F) always thought I was close with my family—we’re a small, tight-knit group. My dad raised me and my younger brother after our mom left when we were little. He made sure we always felt supported, and I honestly believed we were a team against the world.
Last weekend, we were cleaning out the attic in preparation for my dad’s move to a smaller place. Among a stack of photo albums, I found a small box filled with letters—letters addressed to me, in my mom’s handwriting—dated years after we’d been told she was gone.
Curious, I opened one. The letter was filled with love, regret, and promises that she’d tried repeatedly to be a part of our lives. In other letters, there were phone numbers, return addresses... even photos of her holding me as a baby—photos we’d been told were destroyed in a fire.
It turns out my dad hadn’t kept us away from her to protect us; he’d cut her off against her wishes. He’d kept all her messages and photos hidden, letting us believe she’d walked away from us.
Suddenly, everything I thought I knew about my family fell apart. I called the number in her last letter. It was disconnected—years late—but it made me realize something I’d ignored all this time: the story we are told isn’t always the whole story.
Now I’m trying to piece it all back together. Where is she now? Why did dad keep this from us? Whatever the answers are, I know things will never be the same again.
Best wishes,
Emma
Dear Emma,
It’s understandable that the foundation of what you knew about your family is now cracked. This is a lot to process—your trust in your dad, the truth about your mom, and the reality of everything that’s been hidden.
- Lastly, try not to see the past as a fixed image. Families are complex, and the truths we know today often evolve over time. Your mom’s love and regret were clear in those letters, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the whole situation. And while the pain of being misled is real, there’s also a chance that your dad really wanted to protect you from something.
- In times like these, it’s natural to feel the need for answers. But rather than trying to get all the pieces back together immediately, let yourself embrace the uncertainty for a moment. Focus on what you need now, rather than diving straight into the past.
Perhaps start by writing down your feelings—no filter, no expectations. When we’re confronted with a truth that shakes us, it’s easy to get lost in the noise of emotion. Writing can be a way to separate your raw feelings from the clarity you’ll need to move forward.
- Consider also spending time with the people who are still around. You might not have all the answers, but the relationships you have now—whether with your dad, brother, or others close to you—can help ground you in this moment.
It’s tempting to want to confront your dad and demand an explanation, but before you do that, take a breath and remember that this is as much a journey for you as it is for him. You don’t have to find all the answers in one conversation.
As you process everything, be gentle with yourself. You don’t need to have everything figured out today. Let the questions sit with you while you find your balance.
Sending you strength and clarity,
Bright Side
