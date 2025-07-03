I Refuse to Forgive My Dad for Lying to Me My Entire Life

Hello, Bright Side,

I (27F) always thought I was close with my family—we’re a small, tight-knit group. My dad raised me and my younger brother after our mom left when we were little. He made sure we always felt supported, and I honestly believed we were a team against the world.

Last weekend, we were cleaning out the attic in preparation for my dad’s move to a smaller place. Among a stack of photo albums, I found a small box filled with letters—letters addressed to me, in my mom’s handwriting—dated years after we’d been told she was gone.

Curious, I opened one. The letter was filled with love, regret, and promises that she’d tried repeatedly to be a part of our lives. In other letters, there were phone numbers, return addresses... even photos of her holding me as a baby—photos we’d been told were destroyed in a fire.

It turns out my dad hadn’t kept us away from her to protect us; he’d cut her off against her wishes. He’d kept all her messages and photos hidden, letting us believe she’d walked away from us.

Suddenly, everything I thought I knew about my family fell apart. I called the number in her last letter. It was disconnected—years late—but it made me realize something I’d ignored all this time: the story we are told isn’t always the whole story.

Now I’m trying to piece it all back together. Where is she now? Why did dad keep this from us? Whatever the answers are, I know things will never be the same again.

Best wishes,

Emma