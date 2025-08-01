I Trusted My MIL to Babysit, but Her Hobby Almost Endangered My Baby

“Hello, Bright Side.

I’m reaching out because I can’t really talk to anyone in my circle about this, and I’d really appreciate a neutral opinion.

A few months back, I returned to work after maternity leave. It was a tough adjustment, emotionally and logistically. Leaving my baby, reshuffling routines, and trying to find balance as a family again wasn’t easy. Thankfully, my mother-in-law stepped in and said she’d watch the baby during the day. She’s a bit quirky, but she’s loving and seems like the perfect fit. She’s someone with experience and plenty of time on her hands.

Her main passion is making homemade candles, which felt pretty harmless at first. She’d gift us some with the strangest scents, but we just saw it as one of her sweet little quirks.”