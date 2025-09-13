17 Stories Where Kindness Returned Like a Boomerang

People
8 hours ago

All of us might have found ourselves in a difficult situation when there were no relatives or friends around to help. Fortunately, the world is full of kind people who are ready to help even a stranger. And the best part is that sometimes fate generously rewards these heroes.

  • I met a young girl in the subway who was asking for money to buy a ticket home. She’d lost her bag with her wallet and phone inside. I felt so sorry for her that I bought her the ticket.
    That fall, I ended up in the hospital. While I was lying there, a doctor came in with a group of students — and there she was. I didn’t recognize her at first, but she came up to me herself.
    She said her family had been upset she hadn’t gotten my number. They returned the money for the ticket and even brought a big jar of honey. After that, we became friends. © Vera-p8l7f / YouTube
  • One time a group of teenage girls came into my shop to buy lingerie. They all picked out something, except for one. She just stood there, staring sadly at a bra she really liked, but her mom, over the phone, told her she couldn’t get it.
    I could see how disappointed she was, so I just gave it to her as a gift. At first, she refused to take it — I had to practically beg her. An hour later, the girls came back with a pile of chocolate as a thank-you. I couldn’t help it, I burst into tears. © Vivien.720 / YouTube
  • I started college in another city. At first, I had almost no money, my parents were poor. I picked up odd jobs here and there, but you know, when you’re young, you still want to have fun.
    I went on a date with a girl and spent my last bit of cash on a ride at the fair and some ice cream for her. Then she suggested going to a café. I barely had any change and felt embarrassed to admit it. When it was our turn, my girlfriend placed the order and stepped aside, and I was sweating bullets.
    Behind the counter was a guy about my age. I handed him my meager change, and he seemed to get the whole situation just by looking at me — he calmly rang up the order. I ended up breaking up with that girl anyway, but I made my best friend that day — Alex. © Alsifer12 / YouTube
  • I went into a pharmacy and saw an elderly man at the counter, fumbling through his bag and unable to find his wallet. My heart went out to him. I said, “Let me pay for you.” He refused at first, but I insisted.
    The next day, I went back to the pharmacy, and the pharmacist handed me a box of chocolates, saying, “That old man came back yesterday and wanted you to have this.” She also mentioned that he had been worried I might not come back.
    Sometimes you just have to help people without expecting anything in return — and maybe, someday, it’ll come back to you. © Llav33 / YouTube
  • One winter, we were sledding with the kids and found a phone in the snow. It was stuck in the snow in such a weird way that at first I thought it was mine. We found the owner’s brother’s number in the contacts and gave him a call. The guy came over, brought a box of chocolates, and told us that the little brother had lost his phone and hadn’t even noticed. © Svetlozara / Pikabu
  • I was standing in line at the store, and a little boy was in front of me. He was buying a soda and an ice cream, but didn’t have enough for the ice cream. He got upset and asked for a refund, so I paid for it.
    When I handed him the ice cream, the gratitude on his face was incredible — I’d never seen anything like it! Now he and his friends always say hi to me and even help carry my bags. © r.r.nesquik1364 / YouTube
  • Saw a minor motorcycle accident on the highway the other day. I pull over and help the rider get the bike out of the middle of the road. Then, I move my car up to keep him and the bike protected, and then hit my emergency lights until the cops come.
    When they arrive, I let them know that I saw everything and have a dash cam. Since no other cars were involved and the driver wasn’t hurt, they said I could go. I pull the rider aside, and I tell him to at least take my number, so his insurance can see the footage and see that he was the hero in this situation by expertly avoiding a bunch of cars that stopped suddenly.
    I gave him a big hug and went on to my appointment. Not only did my meeting went better because the gentleman was so impressed with my reason for being late, but when I got home to check out the footage, it wasn’t there. My dash cam has stopped recording a week prior!
    So I was feeling pretty lucky that if any little thing had been different in that situation, I would have let a lot of folks down. © DeterministDiet / Reddit
  • My friend and I once found an old wallet in our apartment building. Inside were just a little bit of cash and a disability card. We spent over an hour knocking on doors, trying to track down the owner.
    Finally, a neighbor sent us to an elderly woman. The joy, warmth, and gratitude in her eyes were unforgettable. She insisted on treating us to tea and pancakes. It felt so good to do something kind. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I was walking up to a convenience store entrance when an elder woman walked out. She had 2 bags with her that she clearly couldn't carry, so I helped her to the car.
    When I got back to the convenience store there was a line-up of about 4–5 people, I waited there patiently. When everyone left, I walked up to the counter to pay for my drink and the guy told me he saw what I did, and the drink was on the house. I was speechless. Thank you, kind stranger! © Lugiaaa / Reddit
  • I was heading home from work, tired, and stopped at a store to grab a drink. An older man was ahead of me in line, holding a carton of milk, a loaf of bread, and 2 apples. But the apples turned out to be too expensive for him, so he asked the cashier to put them back.
    I offered to pay for the apples along with my drink. At first, he refused, but eventually told me he didn’t have any money left until his retirement check came in. I talked him into picking up a few more groceries, too. He kept thanking me over and over.
    We walked to the subway together, where his wife was selling homegrown flowers. After he told her what happened, she gave me nearly all her flowers for free, saying, “Take some to brighten up your place, give some to your mom, share some with your relatives. And tell your parents thank you for raising such a child.” © AnnaKalyonova-c4d / Youtube
  • Recently, I accidentally scratched a neighbor’s bumper and left a note with my number. He called, we met, and he only asked for a small amount, even though the damage was pretty significant. I paid him, and later found out that he owns a butcher shop nearby. Now I always get a discount on great meat. © Nuclear.Cat / Pikabu
  • I went to a local playground with my sister and her kid and, as we walked in the gate, we passed 2 women chatting. One of them had a baby in a buggy and the baby dropped its toy. The mother wasn't looking, so I just picked it up, gave it back to the kid, and we carried on walking to a bench nearby.
    At the bench next to us was a woman with a little girl who was about 4. They were discussing something quietly, and then the mother said, "Okay. Go on!" as if giving in to the girl. The girl then proceeded to march over to me, say, "This is for being helpful!" sticking a gold star on my arm, and then going back to her mother. © FoxyB****d/ Reddit
  • I worked at Target years ago, and I was bringing in shopping carts from outside, and I found this purse, and I kind of looked in it just to make sure it was someone's purse. It was a lady's purse. I turned it in to my store manager, and they called the lady. She and her husband were just down at a grocery store at the end of the property.
    They came back, and we met up front of the store. They wanted to give me a "big reward" for finding it and not taking anything. Since Target employees "aren't allowed to accept tips or rewards," I couldn't take it.
    I ran back outside to get something out of my truck, and I'm guessing the couple saw me at my truck and decided to leave me a tip in the bed of my truck. If I can remember correctly, it was around $100. © Due_Excitement_9258 / Reddit
  • One time I was fishing on a lake-side pier when I was joined by a father and son. After a while, the kid wasn't having any luck and starting to feel disappointed. Felt a tug on my line and handed it to the kid to reel in and say he caught it.
    It was a small bass, but the kid loved it and the dad got some pictures of him and his catch. Couple minutes after they left, I got a bite and landed a huge (biggest I've ever caught) largemouth bass. © DogsandDrones / Reddit
  • Once I ran into a homeless man on the street. I didn’t have any cash, but I had a few granola bars, some chips, and crackers in my car. I offered him all of it, and he thanked me over and over.
    Later that evening, I was browsing online for a bedroom set and found an amazing one for practically nothing. I arranged with the seller and went to pick it up. When I got there, she realized she had forgotten a zero in the price when she posted the listing, but since we’d already agreed, she decided not to change it. © jerisun13 / Reddit
  • Was at Walmart earlier today with my extremely tall husband. We walked down an aisle and noticed a very short woman trying to get something off the top shelf. She was our granddaughter’s age and seemed embarrassed to need help.
    Glad to help, and obviously he got it for her. She spoke a language we don’t so it was a cute interaction of pointing at stuff and head nodding.
    A little later we were on another row and my husband reached to get something from the bottom row, knees creaking in the process. The same woman was going down the row we were on. She came up behind him and gestured to the bottom row.
    Yep, repeat reverse interaction of head nodding and pointing. The look of satisfaction on her face was beautiful. © Sunflower971 / Reddit
  • I walked into a store and found myself in a short, grumpy line. The scanner beeped repeatedly, “Do you need a bag?” I greeted the cashier as she rang up my items, thanked her, and wished her a good day.
    She brightened a little and unexpectedly asked, “Would you like some flowers?” I was taken aback.
    It turned out they had some tulips left over, and she offered me to take a few bouquets. I didn’t refuse and even gave her a chocolate to show my thanks. It was a small thing, but it made the world feel a little kinder. © Overheard / VK

Have you ever felt that the Universe has rewarded you generously for a good deed? Or on the contrary, you helped someone and then regretted it bitterly? Share your stories in the comments. And here is another article with stories that restore faith in humanity.

Preview photo credit Vera-p8l7f / YouTube

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads