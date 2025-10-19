You actually SHOULD CALL CPS. what they are doing is abusive. To you and even the little ones. These kids are probably SO CONFUSED about who they belong to. Maybe if you brought HIS kids to HIS JOB, he would see what he has done to you. I feel sorry for those children but they are ultimately NOT YOUR RESPONSIBILITY. At your age you should be going on weekends away and getting mani-pedis and having cocktails with the girls. Listen to your BF and MAKE SURE THAT NO ONE IN YOUR FAMILY HAS ACCESS TO YOU. Also, just a note of caution, if anything changes between you and your BF anything that you may have told him about your parents, stepparents and the kids could be used against you. Not legally, but still, just be careful what you tell people. Go live a wonderful life, you have more than earned it.
My Parents Forced Me to Babysit My Siblings, Now I Served Them a Cold Revenge
Imagine growing up without a childhood, treated not as a daughter but as free childcare. That was Kelly’s life, forced to raise her five younger half- and step-siblings while her parents lived theirs. But after years of being the unpaid parent, Kelly finally snapped, and made them regret it.
Here’s a story Kelly shared with us:
“Hi, Bright Side,
I (23F) have basically spent my whole life being forced to babysit my younger half- and step-siblings. My parents (divorced and remarried) would just dump their kids on me with zero notice, no matter what I had going on.
When I was still living with them as a teen, I was forced to miss school, my first work, and social stuff to babysit. I lost so much school time that CPS got involved for truancy. Instead of taking responsibility, my parents grounded me for getting them ‘investigated.’ After that, I still had to babysit, cook, clean, and somehow keep my grades up so they wouldn’t get in trouble again.
When I turned 19, I finally moved out. A friend’s dad (who knew my situation) rented me an apartment way below market value. But my parents kept dropping the kids off at my place unannounced. I started missing work and coming late to my workplace because of it again.”
“It finally came to a head when I told them no, and my dad yelled at me, saying I was ungrateful. My boyfriend convinced me to move in with him. His apartment has a concierge who only lets in people the tenant approves of. He added me to the lease, I got a stable job with benefits, and my friend’s dad released me from my old lease without an issue.
Recently, my dad showed up at my BF’s building with 5 kids (ages 5–12) and tried to leave them with me again. I told the concierge they’re never allowed up, and if my dad didn’t leave, to call the cops. They did.
Now my dad and stepmom are blowing up my phone, calling me an ungrateful human, saying I ‘pulled a stunt’ and threatening me. I don’t feel like I’m guilty here, but part of me feels so because I was always taught that I’m ‘responsible’ for the younger kids.
My BF and friends all say I’m not in a wrong, but I can’t shake the doubt. So, am I a bad person for refusing to babysit my siblings and calling the cops on my dad?”
Bright Side readers shared their honest opinions about Kelly’s situation:
- @softcloudz_98
You’re not a bad person at all, Kelly. You were basically parentified since childhood, and that’s emotional neglect. Your parents created those kids, so they’re the ones responsible.
Setting boundaries doesn’t make you cruel; it makes you free. I’m glad you have people around you who actually respect you now.
- @RealLifePlotTwist77
This story made me so mad. My mom used to pull the same thing, dropping my siblings at my work and telling me to “be responsible.” I lost a scholarship because of that. You did what I wish I’d done years earlier, and calling the cops was completely justified.
- @JustTryingToUnderstand
I get where you’re coming from, but those kids didn’t ask for any of this, either. They probably miss you and see you as a safe person. Maybe your dad’s way was wrong, but cutting off contact completely seems harsh. Sometimes family is complicated like that.
- @DadOf4_n0Drama
As a father, I can’t imagine doing that to my older child. Parenting is not a group project. Respect goes both ways, and he clearly doesn’t get that.
- @tinyteacup23
You sound like you’re carrying guilt that isn’t yours. My older sister had to raise me when our mom worked nights, and it left her bitter for years. I wish adults would stop confusing “helping out” with “being the substitute parent.”
- @VintageSoul_2001
I feel like everyone’s too harsh on the parents here. Maybe they were overwhelmed, juggling blended families and jobs. It’s not ideal, sure, but families help each other. Calling the cops felt extreme, like burning the bridge instead of fixing it.
Bright Side’s take on Kelly’s situation:
Kelly, you were forced to believe that your time, energy, and freedom automatically belong to others. That mindset doesn’t vanish just because you moved out; it’s wired into your sense of responsibility. So, here’s what we suggest:
- Flip the family script with documentation.
Create a short, calm written statement, almost like a legal notice but polite, outlining that you are not a legal guardian, caretaker, or emergency contact for any of your siblings. Send it to your parents via text or email. It’s not about threatening; it’s about reframing the dynamic in writing. When they see words on a screen, they realize this isn’t teenage rebellion — it’s adult accountability.
- Redirect the energy, don’t just block it.
Your parents are used to unloading chaos onto you. When they try again, don’t just say “no.” Send them a list of local babysitters or after-school programs. The point isn’t to help them, but to train them to redirect their problem away from you and toward actual solutions. You become a closed door and a signpost.
- Turn your “guilt reflex” into an early warning system.
Each time you feel that pang of guilt, treat it as an alarm — a sign that someone’s trying to make their irresponsibility your job. Keep a short “reality list” in your phone: three reminders of what’s actually your responsibility right now (your job, your relationship, your rest). Read it when the guilt hits. It grounds you back in truth.
- Reclaim the label they gave you.
They called you “the responsible one.” Fine. Redefine it. Being responsible now means protecting your own stability, so those patterns stop with you. Their definition made you a tool; yours makes you an adult with agency.
You didn’t just say no, Kelly, you interrupted a generational habit of using one child as a safety net. That’s not defiance. That’s evolution.
