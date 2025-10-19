My Parents Forced Me to Babysit My Siblings, Now I Served Them a Cold Revenge

“Hi, Bright Side,

I (23F) have basically spent my whole life being forced to babysit my younger half- and step-siblings. My parents (divorced and remarried) would just dump their kids on me with zero notice, no matter what I had going on.

When I was still living with them as a teen, I was forced to miss school, my first work, and social stuff to babysit. I lost so much school time that CPS got involved for truancy. Instead of taking responsibility, my parents grounded me for getting them ‘investigated.’ After that, I still had to babysit, cook, clean, and somehow keep my grades up so they wouldn’t get in trouble again.

When I turned 19, I finally moved out. A friend’s dad (who knew my situation) rented me an apartment way below market value. But my parents kept dropping the kids off at my place unannounced. I started missing work and coming late to my workplace because of it again.”