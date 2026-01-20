I Refuse to Sacrifice My Retirement to Help My Unemployed Son, I’m Not His ATM

I reached out to his friends, former coworkers, anyone who might have heard from him. No one had. My husband tried to calm me down, suggesting my son was probably trying to scare me into changing my mind. Still, I couldn’t sleep. For two days, I barely moved from the couch, staring at my phone, afraid to miss a call that never came.



Then, late on the second evening, there was a knock at the door.

When I opened it, my hands started shaking. My son and his girlfriend stood there, holding a folded stack of printed bank statements and retirement account documents he’d taken from my desk. He walked past me without asking and placed them neatly on the kitchen table, as if he were returning borrowed items.



“I just wanted you to see what you’re choosing instead of me,” he said.

I stared at the papers for several minutes, my stomach in knots, unsure whether I felt relief that he was alive or devastation at how calculated this all felt. I’ve always been there for him, paying his tuition, covering his rent, fixing his car, and answering countless late-night calls when his life fell apart again. I stepped in every time he promised it would be the last crisis.

But this time, I didn’t give in.

Now I’m left wondering whether I finally forced him to face adulthood, or if I pushed him away for good. I love my son more than I can put into words. But I also believe I deserve the peaceful retirement I spent a lifetime working toward.

The guilt, the silence, and the doubt are eating at me. Was I too harsh? Or did I finally choose myself for once? I truly don’t know anymore, and I’d appreciate any advice.

Sincerely,

Lily