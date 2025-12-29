I Refuse to Let My Daughter Treat My Home Like Her Business, I’m Not Her Personal Maid

Hello, Bright Side,

I’m 67, and at this point in my life, all I really want are quiet mornings, my own space, and the little routines that make a day feel peaceful. My daughter knows this. Or I thought she did.

A few months ago she asked if she could “manage a few things online” to make extra money. I didn’t expect her to use my house as the source of that extra money.

She listed my home on Airbnb without telling me, and before I knew it, random guests were showing up as if I ran some kind of bed and breakfast. She kept the money. I got the headache.

At first I tried brushing it off. She said it was temporary, said she’d handle everything, and said I wouldn’t have to do a thing. But every time guests arrived, I was the one answering the door.

I was the one washing sheets. I was the one explaining how the heating worked. She collected payments while I played host against my will.