Your daughter is obviously wrong, but why did you “brush it off” at the start? The first guest who showed up would’ve been the last. You tolerated it, and she escalated.
I Refuse to Let My Daughter Treat My Home Like Her Business, I’m Not Her Personal Maid
Hello, Bright Side,
I’m 67, and at this point in my life, all I really want are quiet mornings, my own space, and the little routines that make a day feel peaceful. My daughter knows this. Or I thought she did.
A few months ago she asked if she could “manage a few things online” to make extra money. I didn’t expect her to use my house as the source of that extra money.
She listed my home on Airbnb without telling me, and before I knew it, random guests were showing up as if I ran some kind of bed and breakfast. She kept the money. I got the headache.
At first I tried brushing it off. She said it was temporary, said she’d handle everything, and said I wouldn’t have to do a thing. But every time guests arrived, I was the one answering the door.
I was the one washing sheets. I was the one explaining how the heating worked. She collected payments while I played host against my will.
Last week I finally snapped and told her, “Enough. I’m not your maid.” She laughed like I was being dramatic and said the next guests were already booked. That should have been my warning.
Yesterday I came home from grocery shopping, and my blood ran cold the moment I stepped into the living room. A couple I had never seen in my life was sprawled across my couch like they owned the place.
Their shoes were on my coffee table. My throw blanket was on the floor. They were eating popcorn straight from the bowl, letting half of it fall into the cushions like my furniture was disposable.
There were cheap chocolate wrappers stuck to my armrest, greasy takeout containers on my dining chair, and soda rings on the wooden surface I’ve spent years protecting. I froze. I couldn’t even form words.
That was the moment everything clicked into place. My daughter hadn’t just rented out my home behind my back. She had turned me into the invisible help. A silent servant in my own house. Someone who was supposed to clean around paying strangers while she cashed out.
I walked out before I said something I couldn’t take back. Now I’m sitting here wondering how a simple life at 67 turned into dealing with guests, messes, and disrespect from the one person I expected to protect my peace.
Was I wrong for putting my foot down after she crossed every line possible? What would you have done?
Change access and hosting permissions right away.
Most platforms allow you to remove a listing or transfer ownership. If your daughter used your address without full permission, you can request that the listing be taken down. Also consider changing any keys, codes, or smart-lock settings so guests can’t enter without your knowledge.
Protect yourself legally and financially.
Your home, your belongings, and your safety were put at risk. Call your home insurance provider to ask how unauthorized rentals affect your policy. If Airbnb guests damage property, you might still be considered responsible. Getting clarity now prevents expensive surprises later.
Suggest alternatives so you don’t become the default solution.
Make it clear that while you care about your daughter, your home can’t be her business model. Encourage her to manage freelance tasks, remote work, or other income sources that don’t involve your property. Offering alternatives helps shift her mindset without turning the conversation into a fight.
If you enjoy reading about surprising family conflicts, you might like this one:
I Refused to Pay for My 80-Year-Old Nana’s Medical Bills—My Kindness Meant Nothing to Her