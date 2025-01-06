I Discovered My Husband’s Double Life Thanks to a Random Post on Facebook

A woman, 35, has turned to Reddit with a shocking story about her husband’s double life, which she accidentally discovered after reading an innocent Facebook post. Who could even think that a moms’ group on the Internet could bring such a mind-stirring revelation to a desperate wife, who lived in an illusion of a happy and stable family. The woman didn’t hide her real emotions while talking about the unfortunate situation she became a victim of, and people rushed to share their real thoughts about her dramatic family story.

A woman, 35, who went under a nickname ThrowraFacebook12, has turned to people of Reddit to share her mind-boggling family case, that brought her a lot of pain and resulted in the total collapse of her small and cozy world. The woman opened her post, saying, “My husband and I have been married for 10 years and have two children together.” “He travels often. I also want to say that about 8 months ago I discovered that I was infected with an incurable STD. He blamed me for this, saying that I was the unfaithful one.” But this was only the beginning of the OP’s misfortunes. The full blast came out of nowhere, while she was reading through the posts in some advice-related group for moms.

The woman wrote, [edited], “I was browsing a moms’ group where women ask for advice with kids and stuff. One mother shared that she would give her husband a laxative tea so he wouldn’t go to a soccer game the next day.” Coming across such a post is something that would definitely provoke a desire to comment on the situation, or at least read what other people have to say. The OP did exactly this: she started reading the comments. The woman shared, [edited], “It was all mockery and laughter in the comments and then, to my shock, I saw a profile that had a photo of a woman with my husband.” The woman could never have imagined that her interest in reading the comments would lead to such an astonishing find. The OP goes on with her story, saying, “I started watching, and apparently they got married civilly, my husband created another profile but has a different name and surname. I think that child has his false last name because she uploaded a post when she went to register the child’s birth certificate and placed the full name there as if she were proud of it.”

The desperate woman shared, “I posted it in the same group (now that they give the option to post anonymously), several gave me advice, and we deduced that possibly the other lady didn’t know because of what she shared on her profile.” The OP decided to dig for the truth and confronted her husband’s mistress. She shared, “I wrote to her and was surprised that she did know that he was married. They have been married for 2 years and their baby is approximately 14 months old. Although they are not technically married, their marriage is not valid.”

The OP wrote, “I hired a lawyer, I took all the evidence, and I am in the divorce process, since when I complained he preferred her, he left the house to live with her.” But this wasn’t even all, as the OP shared, not hiding her true emotions anymore. She wrote, “Besides, he refuses to give alimony, claiming that he has another child to support, and that if he has to give alimony to my children, he will seek the minimum payment even if he has to quit his job.” The woman sincerely wanted a piece of advice, as she appeared in a really tough situation and needed help, desperately. She asked, “How do I proceed with my life? I think I feel very limited in rebuilding my life because of the STD and my children.”

One user came first to share their thoughts and advice, saying, “Leave the alimony and child support up to the lawyers and the judge. Just tell your lawyer what he said about quitting his job to avoid child support.” Another one wrote an extended comment and said it all, “Yes. It’s called potential to earn. And I think I’d go ahead and have him charged with bigamy. It’s against the law to marry two women. And the first marriage will be the legitimate marriage. Should he legally marry her afterwards, the court will use both of their incomes to pay your alimony and child support.

Make sure that you give a great detail of all that is required in your monthly expenses. Children growing and needing new shoes and clothes, medications in flu season, field trips and birthday parties the children attend. Mark yourself for dry cleaning for work clothes, even if you don’t use it. And child care. Courts make the other parent pay for the child care.

If you go to school, he has to support you will you attend. So know all of your rights. Please make charges for bigamy. I’m sure your lawyer can handle that. Provide all social media and text messages.

Stop talking with the husband so that you have everything documented. And do not say one single word to him about anything to give him a clue about whatever you are doing.

You will be ok. Std and all. There is a huge population of people in the world with the std you may have. Seek those people out once you begin dating again. Disclose.

But at some point you’ll find your place with that disease and feel ok. I know you can’t see that, but it’s how it is. You’re also not the first woman who’s had someone leave their mark on you. I’m so sorry.

Get a good lawyer. He should ask the court to pay lawyer fees. Keep everything documented. Everything. Forever with him.

Never trust him, even if he seems like the old guy you knew. Anticipate he’ll try to manipulate you again. He has been and you didn’t know it. This is a sad story.” One more person wrote, “I would take him to the cleaners, I would tell his family and his friends. Never protect a cheater, they often tell people you cheated to protect themselves. I knew when he accused you, it was his issue. Who does that to someone they love? No one.

Then get up and take your life back. Work, make more money (even if it takes a while). Get some talk therapy to get over this. Then marry handsome and faithful. You know this is going to blow up.”