I Told My Wife I Cheated—but Her Response Left Me in Pieces

Sean wrote, “I started thinking about serious health problems my wife might be facing, and the thought of these visits kept me up at night. She had experienced some issues with her reproductive system in the past, which is why we never had children. Or so I thought.”

The man revealed, “Worried, I asked if she was okay. She said, ‘Actually, I need to tell you something. I don’t have any health problems at all. I’m pregnant.’ She then explained that she was seeing the doctor because she was consulting about her pregnancy. I was dumbfounded, then instantly overjoyed that we were going to have a baby. But then, my wife dropped a bombshell. She confessed that the baby wasn’t mine. She told me she had been having an affair with another man, just as I had with another woman, and that she had gotten pregnant by him. In that moment, I felt my entire world turn upside down.”

Sean wrote, “My wife said that everything that happened was fair and that we both got what we deserved. She suggested we stay together, offering to let me adopt the baby if I wanted to. She explained that she was no longer in contact with the biological father and said he wouldn’t have been happy to find out she was pregnant.”

The man is completely broken and overwhelmed by his feelings about the situation. He wrote, “I have a gut feeling that the baby is mine and that my wife was never unfaithful. I believe she said this as revenge, to make me feel the same pain she felt after my confession. But at the same time, what if she isn’t lying and the baby isn’t mine? What should I do? I’m torn.”