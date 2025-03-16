12 People Who Had Been Living in a Carefully Crafted Illusion

Life doesn’t always turn out to be what it seems. Sometimes, people go on for years believing in something, only to discover that their world was not as real as they thought. In this collection of short stories, you will meet 12 people who each lived under a false reality. Their journeys are filled with surprises, moments of truth, and the challenge of facing what was hidden for so long. Prepare to step into their lives and uncover the secrets that changed everything.