12 People Who Had Been Living in a Carefully Crafted Illusion

Curiosities
20 hours ago

Life doesn’t always turn out to be what it seems. Sometimes, people go on for years believing in something, only to discover that their world was not as real as they thought. In this collection of short stories, you will meet 12 people who each lived under a false reality. Their journeys are filled with surprises, moments of truth, and the challenge of facing what was hidden for so long. Prepare to step into their lives and uncover the secrets that changed everything.

  • After six years together, my fiancée called off our wedding, and in the note she left me, she wrote, “You were a soft place to land while I was between phases of my life.” Six years. We were four months away from getting married.
    There’s no way I’ll ever be able to bounce back from reading that. It’s not like she said it verbally and didn’t mean it—because sometimes words come out, and you don’t mean them. She chose to write it and chose to give it to me.
    I’ll never be the person I was before she told me I was merely a soft place to land. © TrustworthyEnough / Reddit
  • I was told that my birth mother abandoned me. My dad and stepmom got custody of me at a very young age—so young that I effectively knew my stepmom as my mom because she raised me.
    My dad played dirty through the whole thing, and even though my birth mother had visitation rights, he made her life hell and never let her see me. There were times I waited for her to pick me up, and (unbeknownst to me) my dad had refused to let her come. She would be waiting in the car down the street, and he wouldn’t let her have her parenting time.
    He used my grandparents’ money and the court system to effectively steal me from her. I found this out from my aunts (her sisters) after she passed at the start of November. © g**dess_of_fear / Reddit
  • On her deathbed, my stepmother (who had raised me from the time I was 3 years old and died when I was 35) told me that she never thought of me as family but just didn’t know how to get rid of me after my dad abandoned us. © Responsible-Movie966 / Reddit
  • I grew up thinking we were poor. My parents were extremely frugal—no eating out, no new clothes, no vacations. I started working at 14 to help with bills.
    Then, when my dad passed, I found out he had over $1 million in savings. My mom admitted they just didn’t believe in spending money. I was furious—I struggled for years while they sat on a fortune.
  • When I was a kid, I had quite a few huge Christmases where there were thousands of dollars’ worth of Lego and other stuff. I legitimately thought this was normal and wanted to do the same thing for my kids.
    Turns out, my parents stole most of that stuff. I felt like my childhood was a lie and was so disappointed in my parents. © Shoddy-Appearance282 / Reddit
  • My grandparents and family didn’t want to come to my high school or college graduations, but happily went to all of my cousins’ events. It made me feel totally unwanted by the whole family for a long time.
    Turns out, my dad told them not to come because my stepmom didn’t like my grandma. © pourthebubbly / Reddit
  • I went to a small, private college. Graduated, got my diploma, and started applying for jobs. Every single company told me my degree wasn’t valid. Confused, I went back to the school—it had shut down. Turns out, it was never an accredited institution.
    I had spent four years and thousands of dollars on a degree that didn’t mean anything. Had to start over from scratch.
  • My wife “stretched the truth” (she was a master at avoiding the outright lie) about how much money we had left in our savings. After she passed, I discovered it was about twice as much as she had led me to believe. I’m looking at my year off as the last of the many gifts that woman gave me. © TrueEnt / Reddit
  • My girlfriend said she was moving into the new apartment with me after we’d signed the paperwork and paid the lease. Turned out she’d been cheating on me for months and was moving in with him instead. I suppose I got the last laugh, as I still have her portion of the security deposit. © GenerallyHarmless / Reddit
  • My neighbor Eva was 38 and lived alone. I was her only friend, but she never spoke about her past. One day, she disappeared. I never heard from her again. 3 years later, while watching TV, I saw her. I froze in shock.
    This woman turned out to be a successful writer promoting her new book. She explained that she had been able to write it after fully immersing herself in the lifestyle of the “less fortunate,” spending two years living in an extremely poor neighborhood—experiencing a life completely different from the one she had known.
    She had become more successful after her second book, which followed a character living an extravagant life. Wanting to explore the opposite perspective, she had chosen our neighborhood as the setting for her next novel.
    To top it all off, her name wasn’t Eva—it was Emily. Now, I can’t help but wonder if any of her characters were inspired by me. Still, I can’t shake the feeling of betrayal and deception.
  • My dad gave away a daughter before I was born. I found out when I was 14, which was a big enough shock, but then he lied years later when I wanted to look for her. He told me she didn’t want anything to do with her birth family, but she had actually been looking for and reaching out to him for years.
    Two months ago, 25 years after finding out I had a long-lost sister, I finally met her. And it was amazing. She’s awesome. I love her. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • After two years at my job, my boss called me in and said I was getting a raise. He congratulated me, shook my hand, and told me to “check my next paycheck.”
    Two months later, I realized my paycheck hadn’t changed. I asked HR about it—they had no record of a raise. When I confronted my boss, he just said, “Oh, it must have been a paperwork mistake, I’ll fix it.” Another month passed—still no change. I checked with HR again.
    Turns out, my boss never submitted anything. He just told me I got a raise to keep me happy. I quit.

Life is unpredictable, full of surprises when least expected. The people in these 12 true stories faced shocking moments that changed everything, proving that nothing is ever certain.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads