I Refused to Pay for Dad’s Horrible Birthday Cake, Now I’m the Villain

Hi Bright Side,

I was in charge of the birthday cake for my dad’s 60th birthday celebration. Since my MIL’s daughter recently started a new baking business, she insisted I buy the cake from her. She said, “Family supports each other!”

I thought it would be a nice gesture and agreed. She sent me a picture of a beautiful cake, and it looked perfect: exactly what I envisioned for the celebration. The cake was priced at 400 bucks, but I was willing to pay, thinking it would be worth it.

On the day of the event, when I went to pick it up, I was shocked to see that it looked nothing like the picture. The design was off, the decoration was messy, and it honestly looked like something slapped together last minute. I said, “I won’t pay for this disaster!”