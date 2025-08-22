My Son Got Sick and I Still Went to Work—My Husband Got Mad and Made Things Worse

I (32F) work full-time in a demanding corporate role. My husband (35M) is a stay-at-home dad. Last week, our 5-year-old son came down with a nasty fever the night before I had a huge presentation that had been rescheduled twice already. It was the kind of thing that could impact my future at the company.

When I woke up, my son still had a fever and was whiny but alert, not lethargic or throwing up. My husband assumed I’d stay home and said, “So I guess you’re calling in today?” I told him I couldn’t, and that he is not working, so he could watch our son for the day.